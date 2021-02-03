COVID-19 Pandemic

Citing COVID-19 Concerns, Fauci Warns Americans Against Super Bowl Parties

By VOA News
February 03, 2021 12:24 PM
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md., Dec. 22, 2020.

The top U.S. infectious disease expert has another warning for Americans: Don’t attend Super Bowl parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci says such parties could spread coronavirus. 

"You don't want parties with people that you haven't had much contact with," he told NBC's "Today" show. "You just don't know if they're infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it." 

Despite the warning, some 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. They will all be required to wear face coverings. 

Fans were not permitted to attend most games in the National Football League this season. 

Recently, Fauci warned against Thanksgiving get-togethers, especially in the case of people traveling to see relatives. 
 

