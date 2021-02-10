COVID-19 Pandemic

Citing Study, CDC Recommends Two Masks for Better COVID Protection 

By VOA News
February 10, 2021 04:15 PM
A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb…
FILE - A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Feb. 1, 2021.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says wearing two masks offers more protection against COVID-19 than one mask.

In an experiment using artificial heads spaced 6 feet apart, the CDC said one mask, either surgical or cloth, blocked about 40% of coronavirus-sized particles, but a cloth mask worn on top of a surgical mask blocked 80%.

However, the study only used one kind of surgical mask and one type of cloth, making it unclear if the same results would be achieved with different materials.

Information about masks has changed over the course of the pandemic. At the outset, health officials told Americans not to wear masks, including a year-old tweet from then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams saying, “Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!”

In March, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there was “no reason” to wear masks, though he changed course a short time later.

Later, health officials recommended masks when social distancing could not be maintained. That later changed to recommending wearing masks while in public.

A recent University of California survey found that only about half of Americans regularly wear masks when in close contact with people outside their households.
 

 

Related Stories

A municipal health worker and an environmental military police officer carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they enter in an…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO, UNICEF Say 130 Countries Yet to Administer Any COVID-19 Vaccine
Top UN officials say of 128 million doses administered, more than three-quarters are in 10 rich countries, leaving much of the world at risk
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 12:31 PM
A police officer controls a car at a roadblock to restrict inter-city movement during partial lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Circle neighborhood of Accra, Ghana, March 31, 2020.
Africa
Ghana Parliament Suspended Following COVID-19 Outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak among Ghanaian lawmakers prompts a suspension of session  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 03:21 AM
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Jamaica Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions Wednesday Following Surge in Infections
Jamaican Prime Minister announces new COVID-19 restrictions will begin Wednesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 03:08 AM
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks at a press conference inside 10 Downing Street on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in London, Dec. 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Steep Fines, Possible Jail Time in Britain for COVID-19 Travel Violations
Hancock announces fines of more than $13,000 and up to 10 years in jail for failing to report travel to 'red list' countries
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 01:46 PM
Thea Fischer of the World Health Organization team speaks to journalists outside after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Feb. 9, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Finds No Evidence of COVID-19 Outbreaks in Wuhan Before December 2019
Leader of 10-member team that traveled to China dismisses theory that novel coronavirus leaked from Chinese laboratory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:49 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Recommends 2 Masks for Better COVID Protection
A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Panel OKs AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 Variants

A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO, UNICEF Say 130 Countries Yet to Administer Any COVID-19 Vaccine

A municipal health worker and an environmental military police officer carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they enter in an…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In An Anxious Winter, The Garden Still Offers Consolation

Joyce Rydstrom of Alta, Iowa, had to shut the doors to her hair salon in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. These days, she sp
Europe

EU Chief Acknowledges Mistakes in Vaccine Rollout

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power