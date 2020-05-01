COVID-19 Pandemic

Closure of California Beaches Sparks Legal Action

By VOA News
May 01, 2020 08:33 PM
Two surfers walk to the water Friday, May 1, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange…
Two surfers walk to the water, May 1, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange County beaches closed starting Friday after thousands gathered last weekend in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

Three Southern California cities have voted to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close all beaches in Orange County in response to beach crowds during a heat wave last weekend.

In emergency city council meetings held Thursday, the beachside cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point voted to pursue legal action against Newsom's order mandating beaches to close beginning Friday.

The order was defined by Newsom as a "temporary pause," but many Orange County officials have rejected it.

In a 5-2 vote, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to order the city attorney to pursue legal action to protest the beach closure, according to a press release from the city. The city plans to file an injunction on the basis of the constitutionality of the governor's order.

The mayor of Huntington Beach, Lyn Semeta, criticized Newsom's order, calling it jarring and arguing that the data regarding COVID-19 death rates in Orange County did not support a hard beach closure.

'Politics over data'

"Given that Orange County has among the lowest per capita COVID-19 death rates in California, the action by the state prioritizes politics over data, in direct contradiction of the governor's stated goal to allow science and facts to guide our response to this horrible global pandemic," the mayor said.

City Council members in Dana Point and Newport Beach also voted to support the litigation that Huntington Beach officials filed Friday. At the Dana Point Council meeting, Dana Point City Attorney Patrick Munoz said the city would be "seeking a temporary restraining order against the governor and state of California for the order to shut down beaches in Orange County."

FILE - Surfers wait for waves as the sun goes down the day before the beach was scheduled to close during the coronavirus outbreak, April 30, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Regardless of the city officials’ protests, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point closed their beaches starting Friday, including the cities' bike paths, boat ramps, restrooms and parking lots, along with other recreational services. Sunbathing, walking, running and water sports will also be prohibited as defined by the guidelines sent from the California Governor's Office of Emergency.

In Newport Beach, city employees advised surfers of the closure and said people were quick to comply.

“Most people did get the message,” John Pope, a city spokesman, told The Associated Press.

Open, with restrictions

Other beaches in Southern California have opened this week, implementing soft restrictions. For example, the city of San Diego allows its citizens to walk, jog and swim on the coast but prohibits stopping and sitting. Currently, the hard shutdown of beaches in California applies only to those in Orange County.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, a rural county also defied Newsom’s statewide shutdown orders. Modoc County, in the northeast corner of the state with a population of about 9,000, is allowing nonessential businesses to reopen, including in-restaurant dining.

Heather Hadwick, the county's deputy director of emergency services, said the county has no COVID-19 cases and is in line with the governor’s indicators for reopening.

Related Stories

Associate director of the NASA jet propulsion laboratory Dave Gallagher shows President Donald Trump a ventilator created by…
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDA Approves NASA-Designed COVID Ventilator  
Device designed and built by US space agency engineers in 37 days 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 16:58
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a event about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Says Intelligence Points to COVID-19’s Origins in Chinese Lab 
US president tells reporters he has a high degree of confidence in the assessment, getting out ahead of earlier statement by the nation’s lead intelligence agency
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 22:51
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci Expects Quick FDA Approval for COVID-19 Drug
Top US infectious disease expert optimistic about remdesivir after it proved effective against the coronavirus in a government study
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:11
Cornfield Trail: A trail overlooking a 40-acre cornfield which saw some of the most ferocious fighting of the 1862 Battle of Antietam. (Jamie Dettmer/VOA)
COVID-19 Diaries
In Rural Mountain State, Past Struggles Guide Response
West Virginia’s flinty residents find strength in recalling the 1918 flu epidemic and the 1862 battle of Antietam
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 12:33
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Closure of California Beaches Sparks Legal Action

Two surfers walk to the water Friday, May 1, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange…
VOA News on Iran

Activist: Iran’s Coronavirus Lockdown Fueling Domestic Violence Against Women

Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, mourn at the gate of a cemetery, in the outskirts of the city of Babol…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Surge in Brazil Brings Coffin Shortage, Morgue Chaos

New graves fill the the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Dozens of Journalists Have Died From Coronavirus Since March 1, Group Reports

Journalists gather outside the private health center where the first Argentine infected with the new Coronavirus, COVID-19, is…
COVID-19 Pandemic

FDA Approves NASA-Designed COVID Ventilator  

Associate director of the NASA jet propulsion laboratory Dave Gallagher shows President Donald Trump a ventilator created by…