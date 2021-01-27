COVID-19 Pandemic

Colombia Mourns Defense Minister COVID-19 Related Death

By VOA News
January 27, 2021 03:03 AM
Colombia's Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo reads the final statement after a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 25, 2019.
Colombia's Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo reads the final statement after a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 25, 2019.

Colombia is mourning the COVID-19 related death of Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who passed away Tuesday after two weeks in a Bogota hospital. 

Government officials joined his relatives at a mass Tuesday in remembrance of Holmes Trujillo. 

President Ivan Duque said Holmes Trujillo was a devoted public servant, having served as the nation’s foreign minister and as mayor of Cali. 

Holmes Trujillo is the latest serving cabinet minister to succumb to COVID-19 related complications, which have claimed 51,747 lives in Colombia, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID Resource Center. 

In recent weeks, the virus has contributed to deaths of four ministers in Zimbabwe, two in Malawi, one in South Africa and two in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland. 

Related Stories

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test, provided for free by the municipal government in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Colombia Surpasses 1 Million Coronavirus Cases
Colombia becomes the eighth country to hit 1 million milestone, after US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Argentina and Spain
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 08:07 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Colombia Mourns Defense Minister COVID-19 Related Death

Colombia's Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo reads the final statement after a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 25, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru President Announces Two-Week Lockdown to Curb a Rise in COVID-19 Infections

A face shield and a couple of backpacks sit on a bust on the beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden: US Buying 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Elaine Chambers goes over a coronavirus vaccination pamphlet while resting after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Presses Case Against COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Nationalism’

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Data Inconclusive on Efficacy of Moderna Vaccine Against COVID-19 Variants

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power