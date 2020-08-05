COVID-19 Pandemic

Colombia President Alvaro Uribe in Self Isolation with COVID-19

By VOA News
August 05, 2020 11:59 PM
Juan Felipe Amaya, from left, Jaime Granados and Victor Mosquera, lawyers representing senator and former President Alvaro Uribe, talk outside the Supreme Court in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 4, 2020.

Colombian media outlets say that former President Alvaro Uribe is self-quarantining with the coronavirus Thursday. 

The local media reported Wednesday that Uribe was infected with the virus, a day after the Supreme Court ordered that he be placed on house arrest. 

The court is investigating if Uribe was involved in a plot to bribe witnesses in a case involving former members of paramilitary death squads. 

Uribe, one of the most influential politicians in Colombia, is said to be in good health with no symptoms of the virus at his ranch in Córdoba. 

Bogotá's El Tiempo newspaper says Uribe is expressing concern for his wife's well-being, with their sons Jerónimo and Tomás also infected with the coronavirus. The status of the couple's sons is unclear.   

Colombia has confirmed more than 345,700 cases of the coronavirus and more than 11,000 deaths. 

