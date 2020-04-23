COVID-19 Pandemic

As Coronavirus Hits European Economies, Remittances Plummet    

By Lisa Bryant
April 23, 2020 03:36 PM
This Western Union office in Montreiuil has seen a drop in clientele. (L. Bryant/VOA)
This Western Union office in Montreiuil has seen a drop in clientele. (L. Bryant/VOA)

MONTREUIL, FRANCE - A new World Bank study predicts remittances sent home by migrant workers from low- and middle-income countries may plummet by one-fifth this year, prompted by the coronavirus-driven global economic downturn.

In Europe, that translates into billions of dollars lost to families in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere. 

Shuttered shops and empty sidewalks on the normally bustling Avenue de Paris in Montreuil. (L. Bryant/VOA)

Almost every business in the Paris suburb of Montreuil is shuttered on what is a normally bustling street — except for the Western Union money transfer office. Even so, it is seeing only a trickle of customers.  

Retiree Boubacar Baka is sending his usual quarterly payment back to his family in Abidjan. He said it’s not much — times are tight. But he said his family has to eat.  

With its many African residents, especially from Mali, Montreuil is sometimes called “Little Bamako.” On this day,  Western Union customer Sidi Djiabate, who is from Mali, has business to do.  

Djiabate is sending a small sum to family in western Mali as a Ramadan gift. He said he is an office clerk here, and his job is secure. But he says times are tough in his homeland, where the coronavirus has also arrived. With Mali’s borders closed to slow the pandemic, he says people lack basics like sugar.  

France is one of Europe’s biggest exporters of migrant worker remittances. The African diaspora here, estimated at 3.6 million people, sent more than $10 billion home in 2017.  

Graffiti in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, nicknamed 'little Bamako' because of its large Malian diaspora. (L. Bryant/VOA)

But coronavirus-triggered layoffs and lost wages are affecting those transfers. Staff at the Montreuil Western Union declined to be interviewed but said their clientele has dropped sharply in recent weeks.  

There are other reasons for the slowdown in remittances. One is that a number of money transfer offices are closed under the current shutdown. Companies like Western Union have launched communications campaigns urging clients to send payments via internet or phone app.  But not everyone has a computer or smartphone.  

A market in the Paris suburb of Saint Denis before the lockdown. (L. Bryant/VOA)

Laurent Russier, mayor of the nearby town of Saint-Denis where about a third of the population is foreign born, said some remittances are going the other way, as well. He said migrant workers who have lost their jobs here are getting money from families back home.  

The World Bank forecasts Africa alone could lose more than $11 billion in remittances from its diaspora this year, even as experts fear foreign investment and aid could also drop.  

  

 

Related Stories

A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself against the spread of the new coronavirus, left, patrols at the garden of the…
COVID-19 Diaries
In France, Lockdown Brings People Closer to Nature
Coronavirus restrictions have shuttered French parks, but one is accessible outside Paris—with a link to the US
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:41
Estate housing blocks are seen in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 21, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Underscores Injustices in France's Working-class Suburbs
COVID-19 may hit all of France, but the country's banlieues feel the fallout more
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 06:36
European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second right, during a meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, Feb. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Wants More COVID-19 Money for Developing Countries
Paris says France and Europe should cancel African debt
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 09:29
Lisa Bryant
Written By
Lisa Bryant

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

As Coronavirus Hits European Economies, Remittances Plummet    

This Western Union office in Montreiuil has seen a drop in clientele. (L. Bryant/VOA)
Press Freedom

Russia's Journalists Walk Dangerous Tightrope Covering COVID-19 Pandemic

FILE - Police officers wearing face masks patrol at Patriarch Ponds in Moscow, Russia, April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brother of US Senator Warren Dies of COVID-19

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home in Cambridge,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Was UK's PM 'Provided Mechanical Lung Ventilation'?

A grab done from the Twitter page of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he hails the staff in the National Health…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rise in COVID-19 Cases Convinces Sudanese to Take Pandemic Seriously

A member of South Sudanese Ministry of Health's Rapid Response Team take a sample from a man who has recently been in contact…