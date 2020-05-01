Coronavirus Pandemic Disrupts Traditional Workers' Day Events

Workers' Day demonstrations that are traditionally held on May 1 throughout the world are being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers across the globe usually turn out en masse in observance of International Workers' Day, also known as Labor Day. This year, however, worldwide stay-at-home orders and other travel restrictions triggered by the pandemic forced event organizers to make other plans.

Some European events were canceled, but in Spain, hard-hit by COVID-19, labor unions were holding online events after the courts struck down plans to host them outdoors.

Unions in Germany have also shifted from public demonstrations, instead broadcasting speeches and music on the internet and on local radio stations.

In France, union demonstrations and the street sale of lily of the valley, two Workers' Day traditions, have been disrupted, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to say this Labor Day is "like no other."

A protester holds the traditional lily of the valley flower during a banned May Day gathering in Marseille, southern France, May 1, 2020.

Essential workers in the U.S. said they would launch a nationwide strike on International Workers' Day to protest working conditions that have worsened during the pandemic.

Organizers say employees of Amazon, FedEx and other large U.S. companies have become unexpected front-line workers of the pandemic and will walk off the job or call in sick. The workers are demanding hazard pay, sick leave, unpaid time off work, cleaning supplies and protective gear.

More than half of the 50 U.S. governors plan to begin relaxing lockdown restrictions, while also hoping a spike in infections won't trigger another round of business closures.

Other U.S. governors, many of whom are Democrats, are taking a more guarded approach, trying to balance the need to reopen their state economies with concerns over the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of more than 63,000 people in the U.S., more than any other country.

Guests watch as police officers leave the Horseshoe Cafe as owner Debbie Thompson, right, cries in the kitchen in Wickenburg, Ariz., May 1, 2020. The officers told Thompson she had to shut down guest seating to comply with state stay-at-home rules.

As some U.S. governors push to relax restrictions after Thursday's expiration of White House distancing guidelines, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned them to avoid lifting state limits prematurely.

"Obviously you could get away with that, but you're taking a really significant risk," Fauci said Thursday on CNN.

Another warning came in a report by the University of Minnesota, which said the pandemic could last two more years. The report, released Thursday by the university's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, warned that the U.S. should prepare for a decline in infections followed by a spike as early as this fall.

University researchers urged governments throughout the world to prepare for the worst and to emphasize protecting health care workers, clearly communicate the threat's risks and develop plans to re-impose restrictions.

The leader of the United Nations said in an interview with the BBC that it is a tragedy that the world's leaders have not been able "to come together to face COVID-19 in an articulated coordinated way."

FILE - Antonio Guterres, U.N. Secretary-General, is displayed on a screen at the Environment Ministry as he delivers his speech at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, in Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2020.

"Each country went with its own policy, different countries with different perspectives, different strategies and this has allowed the virus to spread," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"It's obvious we lack leadership" in the fight against the virus, he said, urging the world's "key countries ... to come together and to have a common strategy and then to bring with them the whole of the international community."

The U.N. estimates that 8% of the world's population, about 500 million people, could be forced into poverty by year's end because of the devastation brought by the virus.

As countries consider how and when to reopen, India, the world's second-most populous country, said Friday it would extend its nationwide lockdown for two more weeks after May 4. But the country's ministry of home affairs said "considerable relaxations" would be allowed in lower-risk areas, including the manufacturing and distribution of essential goods between states.

Many European countries have begun gradually reopening or have plans to do so in the coming days. The economy in the eurozone – European countries that use the common euro currency – shrank a record 3.8% in the first quarter of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that Britain is past the peak of the coronavirus outbreak and the number of new infections is on a downward slope.

In his first major address after recovering from COVID-19, Johnson said he would announce a plan next week on how the country's economy and lifestyle are to move forward after the pandemic that has killed close to 27,000 people in Britain and infected about 172,500.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, right, observes a cleaning robot operated at the lobby of a hotel for the new coronavirus COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms during a media preview in Tokyo, May 1, 2020.

Discussions about relaxing lockdown orders are also taking place in Asia. In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday his government is consulting experts about whether to extend a state of emergency that is set to expire May 6.

Japan has about 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and Abe said the situation remains severe.

The U.S. government also is looking for ways to restart its economy, which suffered a 4.8% loss in the first quarter, with more than 30 million unemployment claims filed in the past six weeks.

The Trump administration did not extend federal coronavirus restrictions that expired Thursday, focusing instead on its efforts to work with states on plans to reopen the country.

The global tally of coronavirus cases continues to creep upward.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said Friday there were more than 3.2 million confirmed cases worldwide with about 234,000 deaths.

In addition to leading the world in fatalities with more than 63,000, the U.S. leads in the number of reported cases. Hopkins says the U.S. has more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, about a third of the world's total.

