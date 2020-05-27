COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Could Present Protection Issues in Conflict Zones

By Margaret Besheer
May 27, 2020 05:20 PM
FILE PHOTO: Secretary General of UN Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at UN Headquarters in New York City
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York, Feb. 28, 2020.

NEW YORK - The U.N. secretary-general said Wednesday that the safety of civilians in conflict zones had been further threatened by the coronavirus.

“Civilians caught up in violence now face a new and deadly threat from COVID-19,” Antonio Guterres told a virtual meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the protection of civilians in conflict situations. “The pandemic is amplifying and exploiting the fragilities of our world. Conflict is one of the greatest causes of that fragility.”

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus. More than 5.6 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with upwards of 350,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The United Nations has warned that the pandemic has the potential to devastate conflict-affected countries and overwhelm already weak health care systems. The virus also could disproportionately affect vulnerable populations within conflict zones, including refugees, displaced persons and the disabled.

FILE - People walk outside a mosque in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 27, 2020. Eastern-based opposition forces attacked Tripoli last spring to wrest it from control of the weak U.N.-backed government. The fierce fighting has killed hundreds of civilians.

Thousands of civilians killed

Even before the virus, the situation for civilians in war-torn countries was bleak.

In a report this month, the secretary-general said more than 20,000 civilians had been confirmed killed or injured in 2019 as a result of attacks in conflicts in just 10 countries, but he noted the real number actually was much higher.

Among those 10 countries, Afghanistan had the largest documented number of casualties, with more than 10,392 civilians killed or injured by improvised explosive devices, ground fighting, airstrikes or other tactics. Women and children accounted for more than 40% of the victims.

Also, among countries with the highest casualties were the Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

The U.N. chief called for a global cease-fire in late March to help focus attention on fighting the pandemic. The effort has received widespread verbal support, even from some nonstate armed groups, but it has translated to little concrete change on the ground in many conflict zones.

Attacks on health care workers

There also was a surge last year in attacks on health care facilities and their personnel, an especially troubling trend amid a global pandemic. The World Health Organization recorded the killing of 199 health care workers in 2019 in more than 1,000 attacks. That’s a 20% increase over 2018.

The pattern is continuing. In the weeks since March, the International Committee of the Red Cross has recorded 208 COVID-19-related attacks against health care workers in 13 countries where they operate, its president told the Security Council.

FILE - Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“At a time when they are most needed, helpers are under attack,” ICRC President Peter Maurer said. “Health systems are targeted, health workers are abused.”

He also expressed concern that in some places, emergency health measures had the potential to become “abusive tools” to control a population’s movement or withhold services, including any potential therapeutics or a vaccine.

“We fear that some groups, perhaps those considered ‘the enemy,’ may be excluded from lifesaving measures,” Maurer said. “For example, any vaccine distribution in volatile and contested places will be difficult, but it must be available to all equitably.”

The ICRC chief also scolded the 15-nation Security Council for political divisions among key members, which have complicated and even hobbled humanitarian efforts in some countries, including Syria and Yemen.

“The divisions in this council on critical concepts of humanitarian law and work, notably access to populations in need, are increasing the suffering on the front lines,” Maurer said.

He said it was not up to the council to tell humanitarian organizations who is in need, but rather to allow them to do their work impartially, independently and transparently.

Related Stories

Cleaners in hazmat suits demonstrate disinfection as workers remodel a display window at Siam Paragon, an upmarket shopping…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Is COVID-19 Becoming More Contagious?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 16:41
FILE PHOTO: International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Guy Ryder speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China…
Economy & Business
COVID-19 Lockdown Generation of Young People Suffers Massive Job Losses: ILO 
More than one in six young people has stopped working since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 15:30
FILE - People wait in line for help with unemployment benefits in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Labor Group Says Americas Seeing Greatest COVID Job Losses
ILO says more than one in six young people stopped working due to pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 13:47
A health worker administers a swab at a temporary COVID-19 novel coronavirus testing centre in Bucheon, south of Seoul, on May…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea Sees Biggest COVID-19 Spike in Weeks
Most of 40 new cases are associated with nightclubs in Itaewon
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 12:25
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs in Parliament in London as…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hypocrisy Gone Viral? Officials Set Bad COVID-19 Examples
From U.S. President Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, global decision-makers have frequently set bad examples, whether it's refusing to wear masks or breaking confinement rules aimed at protecting their populations from COVID-19
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 12:06
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Special Section

Economy & Business

Irish Envoy Hits Back at Call to Repatriate Big Pharma  

Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, speaks during an event at Arlington National Cemetery commemorating…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Could Present Protection Issues in Conflict Zones

FILE PHOTO: Secretary General of UN Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at UN Headquarters in New York City
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Braces for 100,000 Coronavirus Deaths as World Total Tops 350,000

A medical worker packages a sample from a taxi driver while testing for COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Morocco's capital Rabat…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Governor Pushes Trump for Infrastructure Spending

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo walks towards the West Wing as he arrives at the White House for a meeting with President Donald…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Is COVID-19 Becoming More Contagious?

Cleaners in hazmat suits demonstrate disinfection as workers remodel a display window at Siam Paragon, an upmarket shopping…