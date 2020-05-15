COVID-19 Deaths Peak in Mexico's Yucatan, Authorities Say

Health officials in the Yucatan area of the Mexican peninsula say coronavirus deaths peaked Thursday, with a record number of nine people losing their lives during a 24-hour period.

The spike in COVID-19 deaths brings the number of people in Yucatan who have died with the virus to 92. The total number cases in Yucatan reached 982 cases.

The latest human toll of the virus came on the same day Gov. Mauricio Vila Dosal announced aerospace, aeronautical and automotive factories in Yucatan will resume operations on Monday, after hygiene safeguards are put in place.

Dosal also announced an extension of the ban on alcohol sales until the end of the month.

The Yucatan Business Council, a group of stakeholders from various industries and business experts, will resume discussions Thursday on how to resume operations in agriculture, with an announcement of a comprehensive back-to-work plan next Friday.

Yucatan's construction industry is currently preparing a plan to meet safety requirements in order to reopen June 1.