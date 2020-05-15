COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Deaths Peak in Mexico's Yucatan, Authorities Say

By Michael Brown
May 15, 2020 12:36 AM
The sun shines directly through the door of the Seven Dolls Temple, in the Maya Ruins of Dzibilchaltun, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, as it rises on the spring equinox on March 20, 2017.
FILE - The sun shines directly through the door of the Seven Dolls Temple, in the Maya Ruins of Dzibilchaltun, in the Mexican state of Yucatan in this March 20, 2017, photo.

Health officials in the Yucatan area of the Mexican peninsula say coronavirus deaths peaked Thursday, with a record number of nine people losing their lives during a 24-hour period.

The spike in COVID-19 deaths brings the number of people in Yucatan who have died with the virus to 92. The total number cases in Yucatan reached 982 cases.

The latest human toll of the virus came on the same day Gov. Mauricio Vila Dosal announced aerospace, aeronautical and automotive factories in Yucatan will resume operations on Monday, after hygiene safeguards are put in place.

Dosal also announced an extension of the ban on alcohol sales until the end of the month.

The Yucatan Business Council, a group of stakeholders from various industries and business experts, will resume discussions Thursday on how to resume operations in agriculture, with an announcement of a comprehensive back-to-work plan next Friday.

Yucatan's construction industry is currently preparing a plan to meet safety requirements in order to reopen June 1. 

Related Stories

A clown wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, attends a protest in Mexico…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico City Street Performers Request Government Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus restrictions sidelining their livelihoods
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 23:50
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a gold bar during a meeting with representatives of the mining sector in…
The Americas
US Asks Mexico for Help to Investigate Oil-for-food Pact with Venezuela 
The deal has thrown a lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as Washington tightens punitive measures against his administration as part of a "maximum-pressure" strategy to oust him
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 21:27
VOA Investigative reporter Veronica Balderas Iglesias films illegal logging at Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary in Mexico.
The Americas
VOA Films Illegal Logging Inside Mexico Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary
VOA investigative reporter travels to city where suspicious death of prominent communal leader rocked conservation world
Default Author Profile
By Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 05:30
FILE - Cameras of a Border Patrol surveillance system are seen on a plateau near the U.S.-Mexico border, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, June 6, 2019.
USA
US Adds Cameras at Mexico Border Despite Drop in Crossings
Trump administration has been quietly adding military surveillance cameras, though fewer people appear to be crossing illegally
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 09:25
Default Author Profile
By
Michael Brown

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Deaths Peak in Mexico's Yucatan, Authorities Say

The sun shines directly through the door of the Seven Dolls Temple, in the Maya Ruins of Dzibilchaltun, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, as it rises on the spring equinox on March 20, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Search for Coronavirus Vaccine Sparks Tensions

Jerry A. Mann, center, watches as his grandmother, Sylvia Rubio, is tested for COVID-19 by the San Antonio Fire Department at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Tests Hospitals in Pockets of US as Some States Reopen

A Prince George County firefighter walks the halls of Laurel Medical Center in Laurel, Md., Friday, April 17, 2020. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Karen Pence: 'It's OK to Not Be OK' During Pandemic

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, poses for a photograph in her office in the Eisenhower Executive Office…
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Proposes Billions in Cuts as Revenue Plunges

A woman wears a mask while walking across 2nd Street Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Everyone must wear a mask when…