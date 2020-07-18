COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19-Related Hunger, Disease Stalk World’s Poorest

By Lisa Schlein
July 18, 2020 03:04 PM
Residents wait in line at a "community pot," in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday June 17, 2020. For…
Residents wait in line at a "community pot" in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Lima, Peru, June 17, 2020. For many residents the "community pot" is their only defense against a hunger that's become a constant amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GENEVA - U.N. agencies say a lack of money is threatening the lives of millions of people in developing countries from COVID-19-related hunger and disease.

The United Nations recently appealed for more than $10 billion to help hundreds of millions of people in the poorest, worst-hit countries in the world survive the pandemic. Nearly half the amount of the updated appeal is slated for food assistance, with an additional $500 million to be spent on famine prevention.

However, the international response has been tepid since the U.N. launched its first of three Global Humanitarian Response Plans for COVID-19 in March, asking for $2 billion. To date, only $1.7 billion of the $10.3 billion needed has been received.

The U.N. warns the number of hungry people caught in a state of crisis could increase from the current 149 million to 270 million before the end of the year without international aid.

World Food Program spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs said the agency’s director, David Beasley, has warned the world runs the risk of a famine of biblical proportions.

“Millions of the world’s very poorest families have been forced even closer to the abyss," Byrs said. "Livelihoods are being destroyed at an unprecedented level. Now, to prevent the worst, WFP is scaling up its operation to provide food assistance to 138 million people who face a desperate level of hunger.”

FILE - A youth controls a soccer ball outside apartments in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 15, 2020. The Argentina office of UNICEF says the child poverty rate in Argentina could reach 58.6% by year's end.

The U.N. children’s fund runs humanitarian operations in 155 countries and territories. It said it had received less than half of the $2 billion needed to support its activities for women and children.

UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said projections by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health show COVID-19 is affecting children in ways that will have lasting impact.

She said the study showed that 6,000 children could die from preventable causes every day over the next six months because of disruptions in essential services related to COVID-19.

“The data from the first four months of 2020 already show a substantial drop in the number of children completing three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. … We know that at least 30 measles vaccination campaigns were or are at risk of being canceled," Mercado said. "And, this, of course, could result in further outbreaks in 2020 and beyond.”

The pandemic also is having a devastating impact on education. UNESCO estimated that nearly 1.2 billion students in 150 countries had been affected by school closures, causing mental and psychological distress for many. And according to the U.N. Population Fund, millions of girls and women are subject to violence because of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Related Stories

Katungo Methya, 53, who volunteers for the Red Cross educating the public about epidemics, talks about coronavirus prevention in Beni, eastern Congo, April 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 and Funding Shortfall Hamper Ebola Operation in DR Congo’s Equateur Province
Despite challenges, vaccination program reaches thousands
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 07:53
People are seen outside of Flinders Street Station amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, July 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Battles New COVID-19 Outbreak
Australia has recorded more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections. 116 people have died
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 07:16
A waitress seats customers at a restaurant with outdoor dining on a section of street closed to traffic to promote social distancing, July 17, 2020, in Somerville, Mass.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Top 14 Million
US reports more than 70,000 new cases in one day
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 06:43
Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions
Argentine president says between July 18 and August 2 the country will be trying to return to normal life
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 00:50
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Continues to Set Daily COVID-19 Infection Records

A waitress seats customers at a restaurant with outdoor dining on a section of street closed to traffic to promote social…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19-Related Hunger, Disease Stalk World’s Poorest

Residents wait in line at a "community pot," in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday June 17, 2020. For…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brussels Summit Struggles as EU Leaders Haggle Over Pandemic Recovery Plan

European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor A. Merkel, French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Is Emerging in New Hotspots as India Races Past 1 Million Mark

The pandemic started raging in India after cities opened for business in June following a long shutdown. (Photo: Anjana Pasricha/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Calls for Global ‘New Social Contract’

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power