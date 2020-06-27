COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Cases Climbing Toward 10 Million

By VOA News
June 27, 2020 05:38 AM
Eighty five-year-old Crisologo Enriquez holds steady as he receives a influenza vaccine during a vaccination campaign and COVID-19 testing operation in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, June 26, 2020.

The global number of coronavirus infections is steadily climbing toward the 10 million mark.

Johns Hopkins University reported early Saturday there are more than 9.8 million cases.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of infections with more than 2.4 million. Brazil follows with 1.2 million cases. Russia comes in third with more than 600,000.

The U.S. also leads the world in coronavirus deaths at 125,039, followed by Brazil, with nearly 56,000, and Britain, with more than 43,000.

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, marking 11 consecutive days of double-digit infections. Australia said it would continue to reopen its economy despite a surge of infections in Victoria.

Six new cases were reported Saturday in New South Wales.

The Times of India reported Saturday that the massive South Asian nation has recorded 18,552 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, surpassing Friday’s record high of 17,296.

Travelers from the U.S., Russia, and a number of other countries that have not reduced their COVID-19 infections will likely not be allowed into EU countries when the bloc reopens July 1.

A U.S federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to release children, held for more than 20 days, and their parents from three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus pandemic.

District Judge Dolly Gee's wrote that the centers “are ‘on fire’ and there is no more time for half measures.”

The U.S. on Friday set another single-day record for new coronavirus cases, surpassing 40,000 for the first time.

The surge in cases led Florida and Texas to announce they are re-closing bars and imposing new restrictions to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The U.S. coronavirus task force held its first public briefing in nearly two months Friday; Trump did not attend.

The World Health Organization said Friday it needs more than $30 billion over the next year to develop and produce COVID-19 tests, vaccines and other treatments.

A WHO-led coalition focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus hopes to use the funds to speed efforts to assist low- and middle-income countries by the middle of next year.

A coronavirus state of emergency in Thailand that critics maintain has been used to suppress political dissent may be extended next week. The cabinet is scheduled to decide on whether to extend it Tuesday. The state of emergency empowers the government to censor the media, disperse gatherings and implement curfews.

Portugal said it is reinstating lockdown measures for about 700,000 people living around Lisbon after a rise in cases.

In Britain, health secretary Matt Hancock threatened to close beaches in the country if coronavirus cases rise after a heat wave led people to flock to the shores.

