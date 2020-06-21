COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Cases Continue to Rise Around the World

By VOA News
June 21, 2020 05:18 AM
A man reacts as he has her nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus at the…
A man has his nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus at the local district office in Tanah Abang in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2020.

The number of global COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

There are more than 8.7 million global infections.

With more than 2.2 million cases, the U.S. has more infections than anywhere else in the world.

Brazil and Russia follow with more than 1 million and more than 576,000 infections, respectively.

The U.S. also leads the world in COVID deaths with nearly 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Six members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign advance team have contracted the coronavirus. The announcement was made Saturday just hours before the president’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, campaign rally, his first since the country went on lockdown because of the coronavirus.

At the rally, the president joked that the U.S. infection numbers are high because of extensive testing. “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more cases,” he said. “So, I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down.’ They test and they test.” The White House later issued a clarification of the president’s remarks, insisting he was joking.

South Korea reported 48 new coronavirus cases Sunday, half of them in Seoul, the capital. China recorded 25 new cases and like South Korea, most of China’s cases were found in its capital, Beijing. Both countries had launched strict measures to bring the virus under control, but outbreaks are reappearing after they eased restrictions.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned last week that the pandemic is accelerating. “We are in a new and dangerous phase,” Tedros said. He warned that lockdown measures are still needed to halt the spread of the virus.

Related Stories

FILE - A man uses a smartphone as he walks past a poster warning against the spread of 'fake news' on the coronavirus, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
How Did Vietnam Become Biggest Nation Without Coronavirus Deaths?
COVID-19 polarizes doubters and defenders of nation of 100 million
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 04:11
A man gets his temperature taken as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance of El Recreo mall in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Sends Aid to Venezuela as Country Faces Coronavirus Crisis
UNICEF has provided about 200 tons medicine and other items to Caracas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 03:23
A man, wearing a protective face mask as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, walks past a mural depicting a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Surpasses 1 Million Coronavirus Cases
WHO chief warns coronavirus pandemic is accelerating 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 15:53
Anti-government activist and former congressman Fernando Linares speaks in front of the Congress building during a protest to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Protesters Demand Guatemala Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Rules
Demonstrators want country to reopen economy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 23:53
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Cases Continue to Rise Around the World

A man reacts as he has her nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus at the…
Student Union

Schools Ask Students to Sign COVID Waivers

A sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio is seen in this May 8, 2019 photo.
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Did Vietnam Become Biggest Nation Without Coronavirus Deaths?

FILE - A man uses a smartphone as he walks past a poster warning against the spread of 'fake news' on the coronavirus, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14, 2020.
US Politics

Virus Fears, Low Turnout and Cheers at Trump’s Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK to Announce New 'One Meter Plus' Social Distancing Rule, Report Says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson washes his hands in the playground during a visit to Bovingdon Primary School in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power