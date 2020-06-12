COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Cases Rise While US States Ease Restrictions

By VOA News
June 12, 2020 09:40 AM
A Parkland Hospital employee behind window, gives verbal instructions to a woman who was self-administering a COVID-19 test at a walk up site in Dallas, June 11, 2020.
A Parkland Hospital employee behind window, gives verbal instructions to a woman who was self-administering a COVID-19 test at a walk up site in Dallas, June 11, 2020.

As more U.S. states roll back their COVID-19 restrictions, Johns Hopkins University reports least 20 states have seen a rise in new cases in the last two weeks, prompting health officials to warn the virus is far from done.

An Associated Press analysis of coronavirus testing data compiled by the COVID-19 Tracking Project, found that in 21 states as of Monday, the seven-day average of new cases per capita was higher than the average during the seven previous days.

US COVID-19 Deaths and Cases Per Capita

Kaiser Foundation Global Health specialist Joshua Michaud says there is no one reason for the surges.  He calls them “micro-epidemics,” each with its own causes.  

In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to the lifting of stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place to stem the virus's spread.

In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than at any previous time. And the governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses.

The northeastern state of Massachusetts, where COVID-19 cases were on a steady downward trend through May, saw a dramatic spike over the last two weeks.

Harvard University epidemiologist William Hanage warned even though regions like the U.S. northeast have ridden the first wave, that doesn't mean it's over.”  

Experts are watching what will happen in the next week or so, in the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Cases Rise While US States Ease Restrictions

A Parkland Hospital employee behind window, gives verbal instructions to a woman who was self-administering a COVID-19 test at a walk up site in Dallas, June 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Reports Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24-Hours

A migrant worker gets her temperature checked before being allowed to board a train to head to her home state
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Resumes all Professional Sport Competitions

FILE - A view of the empty San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa, in Milan, Italy, March 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Spread Speeding up in Africa, WHO says

A pupil at the Winnie Mandela Secondary School has her temperature measured as she enters the school premises before classes…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Agencies Warn COVID-19 Could Plunge Millions of Children into Forced Labor

In this Saturday, May 30, 2020 photo, Indian migrant worker's children peer out from the window of their train in Prayagraj,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power