Covid-related Medical Supplies Arrive in Argentina from China

Tons of covid-related medical supplies are arriving in Argentina from China.

A second plane of masks, protective suits, and chemicals used for coronavirus tests purchased from Beijing arrived in Argentina Monday, with more supplies expected to follow.

Argentina is boosting its inventory to combat the virus as the country's month long- lockdown comes to an end on Sunday.

The imported supplies are flowing into Argentina just as the country's Ministry of Productive Development issued a disposition to change the tariff codes, making it easier for supplies needed by medical professionals and the public to fight the virus to enter the country.

Argentina is hoping by simplifying guidelines for importing certain products that its less likely to face shortages.

Argentina has reported more than 2,900 coronavirus cases and 142 deaths linked to the disease.