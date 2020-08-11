Cuba Re-imposes Partial Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge in Havana 

A surge of coronavirus cases across Cuba prompted authorities to re-impose some restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, including closing beaches, restaurants, bars and restricting travel across the island and prohibiting international flights.

Cuba confirmed the majority of the 93 new cases are in the capital, Havana.

The jump in COVID-19 cases represents the highest daily total since the pandemic was first detected on the island in March.

Cuba's newest restrictions come after the government had begun relaxing restrictions because the cases of the coronavirus had leveled off.

Authorities say the latest restrictions will not impact grocery stores or government services.

Cuba has confirmed more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19, and at least 88 deaths.