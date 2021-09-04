COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuba Starts Vaccinating Children in Order to Reopen Schools Amid COVID Surge

By AFP
September 04, 2021 12:14 AM
A nurse takes a girl's blood pressure after giving her a dose of the Cuban-made Soberana-02 vaccine for COVID-19 in Havana,…
A nurse takes a girl's blood pressure after giving her a dose of the Cuban-made Soberana vaccine for COVID-19 in Havana, Cuba, Aug. 24, 2021.

HAVANA, CUBA - Cuban authorities on Friday launched a national campaign to vaccinate children ages 2-18 against COVID-19, a prerequisite set by the communist government for schools to reopen amid a spike in infections.

Children 12 and older will be the first to receive one of the two domestically produced vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, followed by younger kids.

Schools have mostly been closed in Cuba since March 2020, and students have been following lessons on television. With the school year starting Monday, they will continue learning remotely until all eligible children are vaccinated.

Laura Lantigua, 17, got the first of three injections at Saul Delgado high school in the Cuban capital, Havana.

"I always wanted to be vaccinated," Lantigua told AFP. She said that doctors measured her blood pressure and temperature before giving her the shot, then told her to wait for an hour to ensure she didn't have any side effects.

"I felt normal, fine," Lantigua said.

Late Friday, the Medicines Regulatory Agency (Cecmed) announced that it authorized the emergency use of the Soberana 2 vaccine for minors between the ages of 2 and 18.

The composition of Cuban vaccines, which are not recognized by the World Health Organization, is based on a recombinant protein, the same technique used by the U.S. company Novavax.

With the delta variant spreading across the island of 11.2 million, the country's health care system has been pushed to the brink.

Of the 5,300 novel coronavirus deaths recorded since the outbreak started, nearly half were in August, as were almost a third of all reported cases.

The government said it plans to gradually reopen schools for in-person instruction in October after the vaccination campaign among children is completed.

Related Stories

A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Top US Health Officials Plan Narrower COVID-19 Booster Launch, Source Says
Source says there's only sufficient data to weigh booster dose of vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 03:52 PM
Vietnamese soldiers look out from a truck as they deliver food in strict lockdown areas amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ho Chi Minh City Could Lift Lockdown, End 'Zero COVID-19' Policy
The city of 9 million people is targeting a phased reopening and the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to a draft proposal
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 01:17 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, photo, an ICU nurse moves electrical cords for medical machines, outside the room of a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Hospitals Hit with Nurse Staffing Crisis Amid COVID
Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. Others leave for lucrative temporary jobs
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 01:03 AM
FILE - In this file Friday, Aug.6. 2021 file photo, a Kenyan soldier guards a consignment of 182,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Official: Africa to Miss COVID Inoculation Goal Because of Vaccine Hoarding 
Africa hoped to reach the global target set for vaccinating 10% of vulnerable populations against COVID on the continent by the end of September 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 01:47 PM
