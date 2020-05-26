COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuomo Looks to 'Turn The Page' on Virus as Suburbs Reopen

By Associated Press
May 26, 2020 03:08 PM
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building opens for the first…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 26, 2020.

NEW YORK - The suburbs north of New York City eased outbreak restrictions and the trading floor of the New York Stock exchange reopened for the first time in two months as the state focused more intently on restarting its economy.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

Focus on Reopening

After weeks of declining deaths and hospitalizations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it was time to focus on relaunching New York City's moribund economy.  

The Democratic governor laid out a plan that included accelerating major infrastructure projects and tackling transmission of the virus in the hardest-hit neighborhoods after ringing open the Stock Exchange.

"We're going to turn the page on COVID-19, and we're going to start focusing on reopening," he said during a briefing at the exchange.

The mid-Hudson Valley, including the city's northern suburbs, on Tuesday became the latest region of New York state to begin slowly phasing in economic activity. Long Island was expected to follow Wednesday, which would leave New York City as the only region awaiting the start of reopening.

Cuomo said the state will direct outbreak-fighting resources to 10 city zip codes that account for many of the new hospitalizations. Those cases are coming from mostly lower-income and predominantly-minority neighborhoods, he said.  

Citing the need for infrastructure spending to boost the economy, Cuomo announced accelerated timelines for improvement projects at the city's Penn Station and LaGuardia Airport. He said the state would need help from the federal government for other projects and that he planned to travel Wednesday to Washington and meet with President Donald Trump.

Statewide hospitalization rates continue to decline with about 200 new cases a day. The number of deaths reported Monday dropped to 73, the lowest number since late March.

"In this absurd new reality, that is good news," Cuomo said.

The largely suburban counties north of New York City entered the first phase of the state's four-part reopening process Tuesday after meeting criteria for reopening including declining deaths and hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus.

The region now easing restrictions includes Westchester County, the area where New York's first major outbreak of the virus happened in early March.

There have been more than 1,300 deaths so far in Westchester County and nearly 500 in the nearby Rockland County. Both of those suburban counties have had more fatalities per capita than Manhattan, where restrictions are expected to stay in place at least into June.

Stock Exchange Opens

Traders cheered as Cuomo rang the opening bell of the Stock Exchange, which had been closed since March when the state shut down in the face of the virus. Under rules put in place to prevent a resurgence, traders will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Anyone entering the exchange will be asked to avoid public transportation.

"We will respect the sacrifices of frontline workers and the city at large by proceeding cautiously, limiting the strain on the health-care system and the risk to those who work beneath our roof," NYSE President Stacey Cunningham wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

New York City Hires 1,700 Contact Tracers

New York City has hired 1,700 contact tracers who will monitor people infected with the virus and reach out to their close contacts, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"This is a huge new piece of the puzzle," de Blasio said at his daily coronavirus briefing. "This is when we go on the offensive and we put in place something that really changes our whole fight against the coronavirus."

Under Cuomo's guidelines, the city would need 2,500 contact tracers to enter the first phase of reopening its economy. De Blasio said he expects to meet that target in the first two weeks of June.

Legislature Heads Back to Work

The state Legislature will be in session Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus forced lawmakers home after they passed the state budget in April. A few members of the state Senate and Assembly were expected to travel to Albany to debate and vote on bills from their offices or the chambers while most lawmakers will participate from home through video and teleconference.

Related Stories

A girl parades up and down her block with a U.S. flag on her scooter, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, during a partial easing of coronavirus restrictions in New York, May 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Parts of New York Begin Gradual Reopening
New York state has experienced the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, but it has begun to see cases drop, and businesses are cautiously beginning to reopen in less-affected areas
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 18:56
FILE - A woman walks a small dog near a sign at Finger Lakes Welcome Center on the banks of Lake Geneva.
USA
A Cautious New York Begins Creaking Back to Economic Life
The regions poised to open cover a wide strip down the middle of the state and exclude the New York City and Buffalo regions.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 09:26
Coronavirus Sparks Bike Boom in New York City
00:02:32
USA
New Yorkers Swap Cars, Subway for Bikes
Thousands of Big Apple residents swap their cars and subways for two wheels
Default Author Profile
By Evgeny Maslov
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 06:15
A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past closed stores, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York Takes Phased Approach to Reopening
After eight weeks of restrictions and closures, hard-hit New York will move to restart its once strong economy 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 16:12
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Used Car Salesman Arrested in $45 Million COVID-19 Fraud Case

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Begins Trials for Drug Remdesivir on COVID-19 Patients 

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuomo Looks to 'Turn The Page' on Virus as Suburbs Reopen

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building opens for the first…
USA

Traders Return to New York Stock Exchange after Two-Month Absence

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building opens for the first…
Arts & Culture

JK Rowling Publishing New Story Online

JK Rowling poses for pictures after she was made a Companion of Honour by Britain's Prince William during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, in London December 12, 2017.