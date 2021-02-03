COVID-19 Pandemic

Czech Republic Passes 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

By VOA News
February 03, 2021 02:52 PM
People queue at a COVID-19 testing centre, after the controls were tightened due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak…
FILE - People queue at a COVID-19 testing center after controls were tightened due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Czech-German border in Folmava, Czech Republic, Jan. 25, 2021.

The Czech Republic health ministry reported Wednesday the nation passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. 

The agency also reported that the day-to-day increase in new infections reached 9,057 since Tuesday, which puts the nation over the one-million mark for confirmed cases since the first three cases were detected March 1, 2020. 

The current figures show the nation has the third-highest rate of infection in Europe, with more than 981 cases per 100,000 people, trailing only Portugal and Spain. 

The Czech Republic death rate is also among the highest in Europe, at nearly 205 per 100,000 people. The ministry reports the country of 10.7 million has registered 16,683 deaths. 

Although daily increases dropped after they reached a record high of almost 18,000 in early January, they have stagnated in recent days at still dangerously high levels despite a strict lockdown. 

Currently, 93,043 people are ill with COVID-19 in the Czech Republic. Of them, 5,811 are hospitalized while 1,002 are in intensive care.  
 

