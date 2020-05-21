COVID-19 Pandemic

Delayed US COVID Reaction Cost Lives, New Study Finds

By VOA News
May 21, 2020 12:20 PM
U.S. Army personnel remove the body of a deceased person from the The Riverside Premiere Rehabilitation & Healing Center senior facility on Manhattan's Upper West Side during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City, April 13, 2020.
U.S. Army personnel remove the body of a deceased person from the The Riverside Premiere Rehabilitation & Healing Center senior facility on Manhattan's Upper West Side during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City, April 13, 2020.

A new Columbia University study released this week suggests the U.S. delay in reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic cost the nation tens of thousands of lives.

The study, conducted by three Columbia University researchers, and funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, suggests that if control measures designed to control the spread of the coronavirus had begun by  March 1 — two weeks earlier than most measures began — 83% of the nation’s deaths by the virus could have been prevented.

The study says even one week earlier would have saved as many as 36,000 lives.

The researchers say the most basic of measures, such as social distancing and restricting individual contact in the early stages of the pandemic in the U.S., would have prevented the spread of the disease in “hot spots” such as New York, New Orleans and other major cities.

The study’s lead researcher, epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman, told The New York Times that catching the virus in the early “growth” phase is critical in the exponential spread of the disease and in reducing deaths.

The researchers’ estimates are based on how restrictive measures began working to slow the spread of the virus once they were implemented on a large scale in mid-March. They modeled how those restrictions could have affected the spread of the virus if they had been applied sooner.

The study shows that as states reopen in the coming days and weeks, officials must closely monitor confirmed cases, or outbreaks will occur again and get out of control.

 

Related Stories

A girl parades up and down her block with a U.S. flag on her scooter, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, during a partial easing of coronavirus restrictions in New York, May 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Parts of New York Begin Gradual Reopening
New York state has experienced the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, but it has begun to see cases drop, and businesses are cautiously beginning to reopen in less-affected areas
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 18:56
A "Now Hiring" sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Miami, Florida, May 8, 2020.
USA
US Moves Quickly Toward Reopening Commerce
But leading expert on pandemic says result will be more infections and deaths
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:27
Senators and staff listen to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speak
USA
AP Exclusive: CDC Docs Stress Plans for More Virus Flareups
The guidance, which was shelved by Trump administration officials, also offered recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flareups of COVID-19
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:19
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

USS Theodore Roosevelt Deploys to Philippine Sea After COVID-19 Outbreak

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Pandemic

University of Oxford Study Set to Test Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 Treatment

FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Delayed US COVID Reaction Cost Lives, New Study Finds

U.S. Army personnel remove the body of a deceased person from the The Riverside Premiere Rehabilitation & Healing Center senior facility on Manhattan's Upper West Side during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City, April 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Plans to Use Apps in Virus Tracking Face Setbacks

Government Technology Agency (GovTech) staff demonstrate Singapore's new contact-tracing smarthphone app called TraceTogether,…
USA

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: A Quarter of Americans Are Hesitant about Coronavirus Vaccine  

A frozen sample of an RNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is displayed by Arcturus Therapeutics CEO Joe Payne at one of the company's laboratories in San Diego, California, March 17, 2020.