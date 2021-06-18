COVID-19 Pandemic

Delta Coronavirus Variant Appears in Sri Lanka

By VOA News
June 18, 2021 07:07 AM
A Sri Lankan man rests in a vegetable market closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday,…
A Sri Lankan man rests in a vegetable market closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 16, 2021.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, first detected in India, has been detected in neighboring Sri Lanka.  

“It is the worst we could have imaged at such a time,” Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, director of the Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit at the Sri Jayewardenepura University, told The Hindu newspaper.  “We are already dealing with a spike in cases with the Alpha variant. Delta poses a greater risk because our vaccine coverage is low, and among those who are vaccinated a majority have got only one dose.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, Sri Lanka, a nation of about 22 million people, has more than 233,000 COVID cases.

In South Korea, a delay in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines has pushed the government to offer its residents mixed doses.   People who received the Astra Zeneca vaccine as a first dose will now be offered the Pfizer vaccine for the second.

A panel of health care experts say they believe India will likely experience a third surge of coronavirus cases in October.  “It will be more controlled” than previous surges, said Dr. Randeep Guleria, director at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, because some people have been inoculated.

On Friday, India reported more than 62,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 period. The nation also reported 1,587 COVID-19 deaths, the country’s lowest death toll in 60 days.

Johns Hopkins said early Friday it has recorded more than 177 million global COVID-19 cases.  The U.S. leads the world in the number of cases with 33.5 million, followed by India with 29.8 million and Brazil with 17.7 million.  

Worldwide deaths from the disease have now topped 3.84 million.

Johns Hopkins also said 2.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Delta Coronavirus Variant Appears in Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan man rests in a vegetable market closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Congolese Refugees Look Inward for Support Amid COVID-19 Scourge

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Investing Billions in Pills for COVID-19, Other Viruses

COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL PILL lettering, over pills and illustration of Coronavirus provided by US Centers for Disease Control and…
South & Central Asia

Coronavirus Breaks Out at US Embassy in Afghanistan

FILE - The U.S. embassy building is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 4, 2010.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions as Tokyo Olympics Near 

People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in Tokyo, June 16, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power