COVID-19 Pandemic

 Democratic Governors Hesitating to Reopen States for Political Reasons, Trump Claims

By Steve Herman
May 26, 2020 07:43 PM
U.S. President Trump hosts Rose Garden event on treating diabetes at the White House during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts an event on treating diabetes during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Rose Garden at the White House, in Washington, May 26, 2020.

WHITE HOUSE - The governor of North Carolina must make assurances “within a week” that Republicans can hold an in-person convention in late August or the event will be relocated to another state, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.  

The Republican Party plans to spend “millions and millions of dollars” in Charlotte for the event to formally renominate the president, but “we have a governor that doesn’t want to open up the state,” Trump said of Democrat Roy Cooper.  

A lot of Democratic governors “for political reasons don’t want to open up their states,” Trump claimed.  

“He’s been acting very, very slowly and very suspiciously,” the president added.  

All 50 states have announced at least limited and phased plans to reopen their economies, which were crippled by shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

The country is suffering from record unemployment, with the U.S. gross domestic product forecast to shrink an unprecedented 35% in the second quarter.  

“We’re making very good progress on the economy," Trump said Tuesday, pointing to pent-up demand after months of widespread self-isolation that he predicts will lead to what he is calling a “transition to greatness.”  

The president spoke at an event to announce a cap on insulin prices for insured senior citizens, which would go into effect next January.  

Insulin is used to treat diabetes, one of the preexisting conditions that makes people more susceptible to dying from COVID-19.  

Nearly 100,000 people in the United States have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.  

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on as President Donald Trump speaks about negotiations with pharmaceutical companies over the cost of insulin, at the White House in Washington, May 26, 2020.

During the White House Rose Garden event Tuesday, Trump contended that 25 times more people might have died from the infection, for which there is no cure or vaccine, if not for measures his administration has taken.  

“We’re very proud of our team and our task force” for mitigating the number of fatalities, the president said.  

In addition to social distancing and the closing of businesses for an extended period of time, Trump has also stated that cutting off travel from China effective Feb. 2 was a key factor.  

That action has won praise, but epidemiologists also note that the spike in coronavirus cases that overloaded hospitals in the New York City area — which became the pandemic’s global epicenter — primarily resulted from travelers who flew in from Europe, not China.  

Trump in mid-March announced sweeping travel restrictions on 26 European countries. 

Nearly 1.7 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 infections, the most reported by any country.  

There is now “evidence we’re starting to put this coronavirus epidemic in the past,” Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force, said during the Rose Garden event.  

Twenty U.S. states, however, reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases for the week ending May 24, up from 13 states in the prior week, according to an analysis by the Reuters news agency.  

South Carolina had the biggest weekly increase at 42%. Alabama’s new cases rose 28% from the previous week, Missouri’s rose 27% and North Carolina’s rose 26%, according to the analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak. 

New cases in Georgia, one of the first states to reopen, rose 21% after two weeks of declines.  

Washington state posted the biggest drop in cases, down over 50%, followed by Kentucky, where new cases fell nearly 30%. New York saw new cases drop 23%, according to the Reuters analysis. 

The current blotchy appearance of the pandemic across the United States appears not to be overly troubling investors.  

“Consumer confidence is improving, particularly the six months ahead,” Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House while Tuesday trading on Wall Street was under way.  

“All the curves are flattening and moving downward — mortality and new cases. Second of all, a lot of talk about a speedy movement towards a vaccine, moving faster than these companies have ever done before,” Kudlow said. “We’ve deregulated a lot to allow them to do that.”  

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 530 points, a gain of more than 2%.  

 

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
USA
Georgia Gov Offers State as Alternative GOP Convention Host
Plans have been underway for more than a year to host the convention in Charlotte, but Trump and national Republican officials have expressed concerns that local officials may not allow gatherings of that size amid the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 15:05
Judie Shape, right, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but isn't showing symptoms, smiles as she visits through…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Feds Urge 'Extreme Caution' for Reopening Nursing Homes
Visits to nursing homes should not come before all residents and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus for at least 28 days, authorities say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 20:11
A girl parades up and down her block with a U.S. flag on her scooter, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, during a partial easing of coronavirus restrictions in New York, May 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Parts of New York Begin Gradual Reopening
New York state has experienced the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, but it has begun to see cases drop, and businesses are cautiously beginning to reopen in less-affected areas
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 18:56
A youngster approaches a team of New York City police officers as they walk with face masks to hand out to anyone who needs or asks for one during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US, European Leaders Weigh Reopening Risks Without a Vaccine
In separate stark warnings, two major European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine. In the US, images of crowded bars, beaches and boardwalks suggested some weren't heeding warnings to safely enjoy reopened spaces while limiting the risks of spreading infection
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 17:25
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

 Democratic Governors Hesitating to Reopen States for Political Reasons, Trump Claims

U.S. President Trump hosts Rose Garden event on treating diabetes at the White House during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington
COVID-19 Pandemic

Field Hospital Suspends Admissions; New COVID-19 Cases Fall 

A usually busy Summer Street runs past signs for the Boston Hope field hospital at the Convention Center, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Text Message Crisis Help Line Speeds Up Expansion Amid Pandemic

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. For many of us, a smartphone addiction is…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Used Car Salesman Arrested in $45 Million COVID-19 Fraud Case

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Begins Trials for Drug Remdesivir on COVID-19 Patients 

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…