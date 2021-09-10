COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark Lifts All COVID Curbs After Successful Vaccination Drive

By VOA News
Updated September 10, 2021 12:08 PM
Nightlife has resurfaced after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shutdown, in Copenhagen
Nightlife guests gather in front of Rumors on Norregade, after a COVID-19 shutdown, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 3, 2021.

COPENHAGEN - Denmark Friday dropped proof-of-vaccination — or vaccine passports — requirements at nightclubs, the last of the European nation’s COVID-19 restrictions, after a successful vaccination program led to almost 87% of all adults being fully vaccinated.

The European Center for Disease Control says as of Friday, nearly 90% of adults in Denmark have at least one dose and nearly 70% of its entire population. 
 
Officials have been gradually lifting restrictions as vaccination levels increased, lifting mask requirements on public transportation August 14, and reopening nightclubs, lifting limits on public gatherings, and use of the vaccine passports at restaurants, sporting events and other venues September 1.  

Denmark’s health minister, Magnus Heunicke, said last month the epidemic appears to be under control but warned the government will act as needed if the situation deteriorates.

Face masks or shields are still mandatory at airports and people are advised to wear one when at the doctor's, test centers or hospitals.

Distancing is still recommended, and strict entry restrictions still apply for non-citizens at the borders.

The outbreak is still considered "an ordinary dangerous illness" in Denmark.
 
Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and AFP.
 

Related Stories

Biden Announces Sweeping Vaccine Mandates, More Steps to Fight COVID
00:02:39
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Announces Sweeping Vaccine Mandates, More Steps to Fight COVID
Biden wants to keep schools open, protect economic recovery, increase testing, require masks, provide booster shots and improve care for COVID-19 patients
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 11:03 PM
Schools Worldwide Begin Academic Year With COVID-19 Guidelines
00:02:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Schools Worldwide Begin Academic Year With COVID-19 Guidelines 
Students are heading back to school after closures last year affected some 660 million students, according to the World Health Organization
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 09:44 PM
South Africa's vaccine train aims to boost inoculation numbers in remote areas
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: Africa to Receive 25% Fewer COVID Vaccines Than Expected
Just 3% of people across the African continent have been fully vaccinated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 09:41 PM
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Europe Considering 4 Additional COVID Vaccines
Authorization decisions could be made by the end of the year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 02:12 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House COVID-19 Response Team Defends Biden Plan

President Joe Biden, takes off his mask as he speaks to school staff during a visit at Brookland Middle School in northeast…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark Lifts All COVID Curbs After Successful Vaccination Drive

Nightlife has resurfaced after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shutdown, in Copenhagen
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Africa to Receive 25% Fewer COVID Vaccines Than Expected

South Africa's vaccine train aims to boost inoculation numbers in remote areas
Africa

Africa Steps Up Surveillance of New COVID Variants 

FILE - People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe Considering 4 Additional COVID Vaccines
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power