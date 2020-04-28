COVID-19 Pandemic

Drones  Spread Word About COVID-19 in Rural South Africa   

By Marize de Klerk
April 28, 2020 02:05 PM

JOHANNESBURG - Drones are helping to spread messages from the sky on how to prevent coronavirus infection in the far-flung, poor, rural areas of northern South Africa. The Greater Tzaneen Municipality has been pioneering the use of drones in South Africa as a tool to educate people about COVID-19 prevention in local languages and monitoring potential hotspots.  So far there is only one coronavirus infection in the municipality.

COVID-19  has changed many things in South Africa.    

In the Greater Tzaneen Municipality in northern Limpopo Province, the mayor’s voice, warning about the virus, comes from a drone in the sky.   

With only three hospitals in the entire district, extensive coronavirus prevention efforts are needed, says Mayor Maripe Mangena via Skype.      

 “We are able to access all people. A drone… when it flies, when it hovers above the communities, it fascinates, it intrigues people," said Mangena. "People want to  listen. People want to hear what is the message that is being said.”  

A licensed drone service provider is carrying out the messaging at potential coronavirus hotspots under the direction of South African authorities.  

Speaking via Zoom, Ntiyiso Aviation Services managing director Jack  Shilubana says the Greater Tzaneen Municipality was the first to use this drone solution his company offered to raise COVID-19 awareness.   

“They’ve got a perception that we’re talking about a whole lot of money that you spend in this exercise," he said. "And others will probably ask and say, ‘But why don’t you provide water?’  And it’s that balancing act  you know, in terms of how much technology cost you, but the value that you derive from an exercise such as this one.”   

Drones are well suited for this purpose in rural areas — especially in Africa — says the South African  Federation of  Unmanned Aircraft Systems. 

Speaking via Skype, head chairperson of the federation Sam Twala says drones provide more value for the money.    

“In Africa, that’s where drones [are] going to find better use to even other areas in the world, or other countries in the world, simply because of the particular challenges we have," he said.  "And  when it comes to things like your cost,  that’s  actually where drones add much more value, because  drones offer that advantage where you can tactically place your people.”  

Local Tzaneen media report that spreading the message on COVID-19  prevention by drones seems to have helped keep down infections. 

Newspaper and video streaming service Far North Bulletin’s editor Joe Dreyer spoke via Skype. 

“I believe it helped. And I believe that without the drones broadcasting these messages to these people in the far-off areas, they wouldn’t have known,” he said.  

COVID-19 has hit South Africa the hardest of any country on the continent, with nearly 5,000 confirmed infections and at least 90 deaths. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week said a nearly five-week lockdown has curbed the spread of the virus and a phased easing of the restrictions would begin. 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Children line up for food at a feeding scheme in Lavender Hill, Cape Town South Africa, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South African President Unveils Historic Coronavirus Economic Stimulus
Cyril Ramaphosa lays out plan that goes beyond viral threat, and toward a 'new economy'
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 20:53
A doctor, at center wearing white, from a brigade of health professionals who volunteered to travel to South Africa to assist…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cuban Doctors Arrive to Help South Africa Fight Coronavirus
South Africa requested assistance from the Cuban government, which is sending more than 1,000 doctors to 22 countries, including Togo, Cap Verde and Angola in Africa
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 07:40
 South African Rural Pharmacist on Frontline During Coronavirus Lockdown
COVID-19 Pandemic
South African Rural Pharmacist on Frontline During Coronavirus Lockdown
Pharmacist Bronwyn van Heerden and her colleagues provide medicine to hundreds of patients daily  
Marize de Klerk
By Marize de Klerk
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:57
Marize de Klerk
Written By
Marize de Klerk

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Drones  Spread Word About COVID-19 in Rural South Africa   

COVID-19 Pandemic

Greek Church Demands Government Ease Controls on Religious Services

Faithful stand outside a closed for the public Greek Orthodox church as a priest takes part in the Good Saturday ceremony, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, during a lockdown order, April 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

IRC Warns of up to 1B COVID-19 Cases in War-Torn, Vulnerable Countries 

Afghan health workers in protective suits spray disinfectant on tents to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the first quarantine camp for Afghan refugees crossing Torkham border from Pakistan to Afghanistan, April 4, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Mourns Front-Line Workers Who Have Died from Coronavirus

Staff at Waterloo Station in London, stand to observe a minute's silence, to pay tribute to NHS and key workers who have died…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Audit Companies that Got $2 Million Coronavirus Loans

FILE - President Donald Trump finishes signing the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 27, 2020. The first relief checks for Americans started arriving in their bank accounts Wednesday.