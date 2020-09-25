Eight in 10 Britons Ignore COVID-19 Self-Isolation Rules, Survey Finds

A new survey indicates more than 80% of people living in Britain with COVID-19 symptoms or who have had contact with someone who has tested positive are ignoring self-isolation guidelines.



The survey, released Friday and conducted by Kings College London and the National Health Service (NHS), found that only 18.2% of people who reported having symptoms of COVID-19 in the previous seven days have stayed isolated since their symptoms developed, and only 11.9% requested a COVID-19 test.



The research also shows fewer than half those surveyed were able to identify the symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.



The research also found that only 10.9% of people told to self-isolate after close contact with a COVID-19 case had done so for 14 days as required.



In a statement, the survey’s senior author, Kings College researcher Dr. James Rubin, said the research indicated that while the public seems to have good intentions to adhere to the test, trace and isolate guidelines, financial constraints are the most common reason given for non-compliance, among other factors.



Britain this week introduced fines of up to $12,780 for breaking self-isolation rules, and it is offering nearly $640 in support payments to low-paid workers who lose income from quarantining.



The study shows other reasons for non-compliance ranged from not knowing government guidance to being unable to identify the symptoms.



Kings College says the data was collected through surveys conducted among 30,000 people living in Britain between March and August of this year.

