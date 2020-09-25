COVID-19 Pandemic

Eight in 10 Britons Ignore COVID-19 Self-Isolation Rules, Survey Finds

By VOA News
September 25, 2020 09:50 AM
FILE - Shoppers, some wearing masks, walk on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Sept. 21, 2020.
FILE - Shoppers, some wearing masks, walk on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Sept. 21, 2020.

A new survey indicates more than 80% of people living in Britain with COVID-19 symptoms or who have had contact with someone who has tested positive are ignoring self-isolation guidelines.
 
The survey, released Friday and conducted by Kings College London and the National Health Service (NHS), found that only 18.2% of people who reported having symptoms of COVID-19 in the previous seven days have stayed isolated since their symptoms developed, and only 11.9% requested a COVID-19 test.
 
The research also shows fewer than half those surveyed were able to identify the symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
 
The research also found that only 10.9% of people told to self-isolate after close contact with a COVID-19 case had done so for 14 days as required.
 
In a statement, the survey’s senior author, Kings College researcher Dr. James Rubin, said the research indicated that while the public seems to have good intentions to adhere to the test, trace and isolate guidelines, financial constraints are the most common reason given for non-compliance, among other factors.
 
Britain this week introduced fines of up to $12,780 for breaking self-isolation rules, and it is offering nearly $640 in support payments to low-paid workers who lose income from quarantining.
 
The study shows other reasons for non-compliance ranged from not knowing government guidance to being unable to identify the symptoms.
 
Kings College says the data was collected through surveys conducted among 30,000 people living in Britain between March and August of this year.
 

Related Stories

A man sits in an empty cafe in London, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range…
Europe
Britain Plans Help for Workers Affected by Pandemic
Treasury chief proposes payments for businesses to help salvage British economy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 02:44 PM
People drink at the outside tables of a cafe in Soho, in central London on September 23, 2020. - Britain on Tuesday tightened…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Imposes Pub Curfew as Coronavirus Cases Soar
Pubs and restaurants warn of the threat of mass closures and job losses
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 05:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
USA

Virginia Governor Northam, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 2, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Canceled Flights Strand 25 Easter Islanders for 6 Months

FILE - A view of the beach, lagoon and bungalows at Le Meridien resort in Bora Bora.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Eight in 10 Britons Ignore COVID-19 Self-Isolation Rules, Survey Finds

FILE - Shoppers, some wearing masks, walk on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Sept. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US on Brink of 7 Million COVID-19 Cases

A volunteer is injected with a vaccine as he participates in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination study
Africa

Ghana's Used Clothing Market Falters as COVID Bans, Poverty Intersect

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power