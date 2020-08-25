El Salvador Supreme Court Ruling Clears the Reopening of All Businesses Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Businesses in El Salvador are operating without restrictions for the first time in nearly six months, since measures were put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The total reopening is the result of the Salvadoran Supreme Court of Justice ruling a government decree regulating the reopening in five stages was unconstitutional, concluding it was a decision left to the Legislative Assembly.

Still, without the government oversight, businesses and people are urged to act responsibly and continue to try and contain the spread of the virus.

Following Monday's announcement of the reopening, public transit companies said they will operate at between 50 to 80 per cent of their services.

The reopening will not include public and private schools and universities because in person classes are suspended.

The airport will restart operations for connecting international flights next Friday and flights to and from El Salvador on September 19.

El Salvador has reported more than 24,800 coronavirus cases and more than 660 deaths.