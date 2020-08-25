COVID-19 Pandemic

El Salvador Supreme Court Ruling Clears the Reopening of All Businesses Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
August 25, 2020 01:02 AM
A vendor hawks protective face masks as he walks along Gerardo Barrios Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, Friday, Aug. 7,…
A vendor hawks protective face masks as he walks along Gerardo Barrios Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 7, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses in El Salvador are operating without restrictions for the first time in nearly six months, since measures were put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. 

The total reopening is the result of the Salvadoran Supreme Court of Justice ruling a government decree regulating the reopening in five stages was unconstitutional, concluding it was a decision left to the Legislative Assembly. 

Still, without the government oversight, businesses and people are urged to act responsibly and continue to try and contain the spread of the virus.  

Following Monday's announcement of the reopening, public transit companies said they will operate at between 50 to 80 per cent of their services. 

The reopening will not include public and private schools and universities because in person classes are suspended. 

The airport will restart operations for connecting international flights next Friday and flights to and from El Salvador on September 19. 

El Salvador has reported more than 24,800 coronavirus cases and more than 660 deaths. 

Related Stories

A street vendor wearing a face mask poses outside the central market in San Salvador on May 6, 2020, amid the COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic
El Salvador Begins More Restrictive Lockdown Thursday
People will only be permitted to shop for groceries twice a week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 01:44
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

El Salvador Supreme Court Ruling Clears the Reopening of All Businesses Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

A vendor hawks protective face masks as he walks along Gerardo Barrios Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, Friday, Aug. 7,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Issues Mask-Wearing Guidelines for Children

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, parents wait with children on the schoolyard for the start of their first…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Food Insecure Zimbabweans Turn to Lockdown Relief Kitchens

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Schools Scramble to Close Digital Gap

COVID-19 Pandemic

COVAX Program is Evaluating 9 Potential Coronavirus Vaccines, WHO Says

FILE - Scientists are seen working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at Cobra Biologics in Keele, Britain, April 30, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power