COVID-19 Pandemic

Envoy Wishes US Was More Like Vietnam in Virus Fight 

By VOA News
July 27, 2020 12:04 PM
A man and his children, all wearing protective masks, ride a bicycle on a street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
A man and his children, all wearing protective masks, ride a bicycle on a street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 27, 2020.

Vietnam may look to the United States for everything from technology to study abroad programs. But when it comes to a pandemic that  has killed nearly 147,000  Americans  and zero Vietnamese, according to Johns Hopkins University, the richer nation would do well to follow Vietnam’s lead, according to a top U.S. envoy in the Southeast Asian nation. 

After years of investing in public health, Vietnam headed off COVID-19 early in the year by testing, treating, and isolating patients quickly. The U.S. consul general in Ho Chi Minh City, Marie Damour, held up this response as a model, speaking at an event to mark the silver anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two former war enemies. 

FILE - Health workers walk through the grounds at a makeshift COVID-19 testing facility in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 31, 2020.

“Vietnam has very decisively become probably the country that has been most successful in addressing COVID-19 and suppressing and contact tracing and making sure that the entirety of the society has been involved in this struggle,” Damour said on Thursday. “And that is an example that I would love to see the United States emulate in this particular subject.” 

The comments came before Vietnam suffered a setback, this weekend, when it reported a new local COVID infection and broke a 100-day streak without infections. Still Vietnam has had just 424 cases this year and Damour was frank that, in contrast to Vietnam, her own nation should do more about the pandemic. U.S. government officials have run the gamut in their attitude toward the pandemic, from the president who said last week that the coronavirus will disappear, to state governors who have treated it as an existential crisis. 

Vietnam benefits US 

Damour’s comments were meant as well to highlight what the United States gets out of its relationship with Vietnam. Despite having more limited resources and less global visibility than the United States, Vietnam brings different contributions to the table. Lessons on Covid are an example of that. 

Skyscrapers rise over a vastly different Saigon-turned-Ho Chi Minh City than the one left by U.S. soldiers in the Vietnam War. (VOA)

A look at the two nations’ response to handling the pandemic is a study in contrasts. Vietnam and the United States both reported their first cases of the coronavirus in the same week in January.

Having experience with SARS and other tropical diseases, Vietnam moved immediately to quarantine patients, trace contacts and limited movement in the population. It is now the most populous nation, of nearly 100 million people, to have reported zero deaths from COVID and fewer than 500 cases.

By contrast the United States went back and forth on whether to wear masks and shut down cities amid a shortage in tests and hospital capacity. The President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, half a year into the pandemic, that it probably will “get worse before it gets better.” 

The United States has turned to nations such as Vietnam for donations and purchases of personal protective equipment. 

Aboutface in diplomacy 

The year 2020 was supposed to be a banner year for Vietnam and the United States. There are not many diplomatic turnabouts as stark as that of the two nations, which fought a war that ended in 1975 and forced the closure of the U.S. Embassy in then-Saigon.

Young Vietnamese use a library and study center at the U.S. Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City. (VOA)

The site reopened in dramatic fashion as a U.S. consulate in the ’90s when the two sides re-established ties. Now, a quarter century later, they are celebrating a silver anniversary of relations, in muted form amid the COVID crisis. Bilateral trade has skyrocketed, along with the exchange of tourists and students, and signs of wartime resentment are scant. The turnabout gives the U.S. a friend in Asia at a time when regional strains with China are becoming increasing. 

In Ho Chi Minh City, blown up snapshots of Vietnamese and American officials paper the outer walls of the U.S. Consulate at street level. A few stories above, on Thursday, the consulate commemorated the anniversary with speakers from both sides.  

“I think that the relationship between the U.S. and Vietnam is on a track that, it's very hard to change course of the track,” said Dr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, director of the Center for International Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University. “And I think it's not dependent on the decision of any individual. I think it’s just, we have built so many things.” 

 
 

 

Related Stories

Women wearing face masks stand on a beach in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Vietnam on Sunday reimposed…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vietnam Evacuating Tourists from Area with New Coronavirus Cases
Country is reporting its first locally transmitted infections in months
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/27/2020 - 04:27
A health worker checks the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam, July 26, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vietnamese City Reimposes Distancing after First Local Infections in Months
The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government confirmed its first community infection since April, and another case early on Sunday, both in the tourism hot spot of Danang
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 07/26/2020 - 09:04
COVID-19 Pandemic
Unlikely Story of First 'Made in Vietnam' Ventilators to Fight COVID-19
After suppressing the coronavirus with zero deaths at home, Vietnam lends its disease-fighting powers abroad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 03:53
Labourers wear protective masks as they work at a private Ngoc Nu factory which makes blankets, pillows and mattresses for the…
East Asia Pacific
COVID-19 Dampens Vietnam Employment Figures
In response to the COVID-19 emergency, the state has introduced a $2.7 billion relief fund that includes aid to workers, who are already undergoing broader disruptions in the labor market
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 08:21
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Envoy Wishes US Was More Like Vietnam in Virus Fight 

A man and his children, all wearing protective masks, ride a bicycle on a street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
USA

US Colleges Plan for Virus Testing, But Strategies Vary Widely

FILE - A student wearing a face mask exits Boston University's student union building, in Boston, Massachusetts, July 23, 2020. Dozens of U.S. colleges are announcing plans to test students for the coronavirus this fall, but their strategies vary widely.
COVID-19 Pandemic

How COVID-19 Jail Releases is Impacting US Crime Rate

Chicago police crime scene tape marks the crime scene of a shooting of two men at the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, July 25, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US National Security Adviser Infected with Coronavirus

FILE - National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien walks after being interviewed at the White House in Washington.
Middle East

Virus Adds to Deep Despair Felt by War-Weary Young Arabs

Lebanese Wissam al-Sheikh, 30, who recently lost his job as manager at a clothes store in downtown Beirut, smokes a water-pipe…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power