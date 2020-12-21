EU Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine 

The European Union has given official approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, while the United States began distributing a second COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S.-based drugmaker Moderna.

The EU’s executive commission authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine across the 27-nation bloc, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the inoculation meets quality and safety standards.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said deliveries of the vaccine are scheduled to start this Saturday, with inoculations beginning across the EU between Dec. 27-29.

“This is a very good way to end this difficult year and to finally start turning the page on COVID-19,” she said of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Trucks wait outside of loading bays at Pfizer Manufacturing in Puurs, Belgium, Dec. 21, 2020.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been given some form of regulatory authorization in more than a dozen countries, including Britain, Canada and the United States.

The United States has also given approval for emergency use of a vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, with shipments of the vaccine reaching hospitals Monday.

Nearly 6 million doses of the Moderna-NIH vaccine adds to the 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipped last week for a vaccination effort that has started with front-line health care workers and nursing home residents.

An advisory panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 Sunday to make Americans 75 and older, along with so-called front-line essential workers, the priority for the next round of inoculations. The essential workers include first responders such as police and firefighters, teachers, employees of the U.S. Postal Service, public transportation employees, and workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing and grocery stores.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, received the Pfizer vaccine Monday during a publicly televised event. The 78-year-old Biden is at high risk of contracting the virus because of his age. A spokesman for Biden’s transition team says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will be vaccinated sometime next week.

President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Nurse partitioner Tabe Mase at Christiana Hospital in Newark Delaware, Dec. 21, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received the Pfizer vaccine during a televised event Friday in Washington.

Meanwhile, a growing list of nations banned most travel from Britain in response to a dramatic rise of infections because of a new strain of COVID-19 sweeping across southern Britain.

At least 14 European nations, including Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands, announced a ban on all flights from Britain on Sunday. France also banned all travel from Britain at the iconic English Channel, forcing Britain to shut down all passenger and freight travel at the crucial port city of Dover, leaving scores of trucks carrying tons of goods stranded.

Other nations have also banned flights from Britain, including Canada, which announced Sunday night that it was halting flights from Britain for 72 hours. Argentina, Chile, El Salvador, Iran and Israel are among the other countries who have also announced a ban on flights from Britain.

Flights from Britain are announced canceled at Cointrin airport, the day the Swiss government imposed a 10-day quarantine for travelers who have entered from Britain, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2020.

The United States has not restricted flights from Britain, however, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has asked airlines flying into the state from Britain to make all passengers take a COVID-19 test before they get on the plane.

The World Health Organization cautioned Monday against major alarm over the new strain of COVID-19, noting there is no evidence that the strain is more lethal than existing known strains of the virus and that such mutations are a normal part of a pandemic's evolution.

“It's very important to tell the public the way it is, but it's also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution," WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan told an online briefing from Geneva.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions for both London and southern Britain on Saturday, including the closure of all nonessential businesses, such as gyms and hair salons, a limit on the number of people gathering indoors for the upcoming Christmas holidays, and a ban on nonessential travel.

A woman shops at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Dec. 21, 2020.

In South Korea, officials banned gatherings of more than four people in the capital, Seoul, and surrounding areas over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus Monday.

South Korean health authorities reported 24 COVID-19-related deaths as of midnight Sunday, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic. The country now has a total of 698 deaths out of 50,591 total infections, including 926 new cases on Sunday.

And in Australia, a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Sydney’s northern beaches has risen to 83 after 15 new cases were detected Sunday. The new cases were discovered after health authorities in New South Wales province tested a record 38,578 residents in Sydney. The northern beach suburbs have been placed under a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve.