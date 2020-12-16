COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Commission Chief: Bloc Aims to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations on Same Day

By VOA News
December 16, 2020 08:59 AM
FILE - A member of medical staff holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab, at Guy's Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in London, Britain, Dec. 8, 2020.
A member of medical staff holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab, at Guy's Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunization programme in the British history, in London, Britain, Dec. 8, 2020.

European Union President Ursula Von der Leyen Wednesday said the EU member nations aim to start COVID-19 vaccinations on the same day before the end of the year as a sign of unity.  

In a speech to the EU parliament in Brussels, she said the first vaccines will be authorized within a week so the vaccinations can begin.   

“As we have gone in unity through this pandemic, let us start the eradication of this horrible virus together and united,” she said.

The EU’s drug regulatory body, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is scheduled to meet next week to discuss emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. EU member nations have waited as Britain, Canada, the United States and other nations have already approved the vaccine and begun administering shots.  

German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference in Berlin on the Covid-19 pandemic, Dec. 15, 2020.
German Health Minister Promises Coronavirus Vaccine Within Days
Jens Spahn says he expects coronavirus vaccine to be approved for use by December 23 and for inoculations to begin before the end of the year

On Tuesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn defended the decision to wait for the EMA to rule, saying Europeans want a fast but thorough evaluation of the vaccine, and a coordinated roll-out, to ensure no EU member is left behind. Germany currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Von der Leyen told the EU lawmakers more vaccines will become available early in 2021 and the bloc has secured more than enough doses for everyone in Europe. She stressed the need to work together to make sure everyone gets vaccinated, saying, “To get to the end of the pandemic, we will need up to 70 percent of the population vaccinated. This is a huge task, a big task.”

Related Stories

A combination picture shows a store at Alexanderplatz Square, in Berlin
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Enters Strict Monthlong Lockdown to Curb Escalating Coronavirus Cases
New restrictions take effect as Germany posts new record single-day death toll
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 07:29 AM
A combination picture shows a store at Alexanderplatz Square, in Berlin
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Enters Strict Monthlong Lockdown to Curb Escalating Coronavirus Cases
New restrictions take effect as Germany posts new record single-day death toll
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 07:29 AM
Health workers collect personal data from a man as they prepare a list during a door-to-door survey on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
COVID-19 Pandemic
While First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive, Much of the World Will Have to Wait
Limited manufacturing capacity and wealthy-country preorders mean many may not see a vaccine until 2022
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 09:24 PM
The U.S. Capitol is pictured as the sun rises, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
US Politics
Lawmakers Race to Make COVID-19 Aid Deal Ahead of Holiday Break
Several key programs are set to expire at the end of December
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 06:12 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Commission Chief: Bloc Aims to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations on Same Day

FILE - A member of medical staff holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jab, at Guy's Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in London, Britain, Dec. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Enters Strict Monthlong Lockdown to Curb Escalating Coronavirus Cases

A combination picture shows a store at Alexanderplatz Square, in Berlin
COVID-19 Pandemic

While First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive, Much of the World Will Have to Wait

Health workers collect personal data from a man as they prepare a list during a door-to-door survey on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ukrainian Police Tear-Gas Anti-Lockdown Protesters in Kyiv’s Maidan

Law enforcement officers restrain a demonstrator during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine.
US Politics

Lawmakers Race to Make COVID-19 Aid Deal Ahead of Holiday Break

The U.S. Capitol is pictured as the sun rises, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power