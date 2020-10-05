EU Commission President to Self-Isolate After COVID Exposure

European Commission Chair Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she will self-isolate after learning she was exposed last week to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Von der Leyen was in Portugal’s capital, Lisbon on September 29, where she attended several meetings and met with various Portuguese officials.

In a message posted on Twitter Monday, the head of the European Union’s executive branch said she was told one of those meetings was attended by "a person who yesterday (Sunday) tested positive."

In subsequent tweet Monday, von der Leyen said her latest test came back negative, but added she would continue isolating until Tuesday evening.

Her isolation will keep her close to work: She has a small living quarters next to her office in the EU headquarters in Brussels.

Two weeks ago, EU Council President Charles Michel was forced to postpone a summit of EU leaders because he was quarantining.