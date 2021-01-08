COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Doubles Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

By VOA News
January 08, 2021 08:40 AM
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Naples, Italy, Jan. 8, 2021.
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Naples, Italy, Jan. 8, 2021.

The European Union has reached an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an additional 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

At a news conference in Brussels Friday, EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the deal will double the number of doses the bloc gets from the drug maker. The commission is the EU’s executive arm.

Von der Leyen said the EU had already made a separate deal with U.S. drug maker Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized for use in Europe earlier this week. She said between the two, the EU has secured enough vaccine to inoculate 380 million Europeans, more than 80 percent of the bloc's population.  Each vaccine requires two shots given over several weeks.

Von der Leyen said 75 million of the extra doses would become available in the second quarter of the year, with the rest being delivered later in 2021.

As part of its strategy to combat COVID-19, the EU has reached agreements with six vaccine makers:  Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac.

It says if all six produce working vaccines, the EU will receive 2.3 billion doses – more than enough to inoculate the EU’s entire population of about 450 million people.

Vaccination programs in the 27-nation bloc have gotten off to a slow start and some EU members have been quick to blame the EU's executive arm for a perceived failure in delivering the right number of doses.

The EU has defended its strategy, insisting that vaccination programs have just started, and that the big deliveries of doses are foreseen around April.

Related Stories

Walgreens Pharmacists prepare Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 22, 2020.
USA
US to Distribute Additional 100M Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
Drug makers say they expect to complete the delivery by the end of July in a nearly $2 billion deal with federal government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 11:00 AM
The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine 
US begins distributing second coronavirus vaccine across the country
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:53 PM
Pat Moore, with the Chester County Health Department, prepares Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to administer to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center, Dec. 29, 2020, in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Moderna Plans to Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccine Production by 20%
Massachusetts-based company says it would produce 600 million doses in 2021
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 12:44 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Doubles Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Naples, Italy, Jan. 8, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Assault on US Capitol Possible COVID-19 Superspreader Event, Experts Say

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wuhan COVID Infections 3 times Higher than Official Figure, China Study Says

FILE PHOTO: Exhibition on China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Sees Record Numbers of COVID-19 Deaths 

An EMT disinfects a gurney after transporting a patient at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

African Continent to Soon Receive First COVID Vaccines, Health Officials Say

FILE - Medical technicians administer COVID-19 swab tests at a drive-through testing site at Wits University, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 5, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power