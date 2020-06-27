COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Holds Off Decision on Borders; Americans Set to Be Excluded

By Reuters
June 27, 2020 05:06 AM
Welington Goncalves, right, sits next to his colleague as they wait to refill their tanks during a disinfection to help contain…
Welington Goncalves, right, sits next to his colleague as they wait to refill their tanks during a disinfection to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in an area occupied by squatters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 26, 2020.

BRUSSELS - European Union countries failed to settle on Friday on a final "safe list" of countries whose residents could travel to the bloc from July, with the United States, Brazil and Russia set to be excluded.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU members convened from Friday afternoon to establish criteria for granting quarantine-free access from next Wednesday.

A redrawn text of 10-20 countries was put to them, but many said they needed to consult first with their governments, diplomats said. The list did not include the United States, Brazil or Russia, one diplomat said.

Discussions were continuing overnight, with the EU countries expected to give informal replies by Saturday evening, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. passengers may be allowed to travel if they meet certain conditions such as passing temperature checks, two U.S. officials said.

The European Commission had advised that the bloc first lift internal border controls and then gradually open up to outsiders. However, the first step has not gone according to plan.

Greece is mandating coronavirus tests for arrivals from a range of EU countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, with self-isolation until results are known.

The Czech Republic has said it will not allow in tourists from Portugal, Sweden and part of Poland.

There is broad agreement that the bloc should only open up to those with a similar or better epidemiological situation, but there are questions about how to assess a country's handling of the epidemic and the reliability of data.

A number of countries, such as Tanzania, Turkmenistan and Laos have no reported cases in the past two weeks, according to EU agency, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Based on ECDC data for the two weeks to Thursday, a range of countries are clearly in a worse situation than the European Union.

They include the United States, Mexico, Brazil and much of Latin America, Russia, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Despite pressure from U.S. airlines and unions, the White House has not committed to mandating fresh air travel safety measures in the wake of the pandemic. Discussions between airlines and government officials including Vice President Mike Pence on Friday over temperature checks ended without an agreement.

In a statement, Pence's office said the parties also discussed "the best path forward for allowing Americans to safely travel internationally again."

The Commission has suggested the western Balkans countries -- Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia -- should be admitted.

However, according to the ECDC data, the number of cases in Bosnia and North Macedonia could be too high. 

Related Stories

People enjoy in a snack bar in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Spain ended a national state of emergency after three…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Is a 2nd Wave of the Coronavirus Coming?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 15:18
Hostess Carla Alexander waits behind a sign that ask customers to wear masks at the Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Friday, June…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Sets Another Single-Day Record for New Coronavirus Cases 
Country passes one-day total of 40,000 new cases for the first time 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 15:45
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Washington…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Makes More People Vulnerable to Trafficking, Says Annual US Report 
Report keeps China on the lowest rung and again highlights widespread use of forced labor
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 18:45
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks about the latest coronavirus data at a news conference June 25, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Coronavirus Infections in US Near Record High 
CDC also says more than 20 million Americans may have contracted the coronavirus, nearly 10 times the 2.5 million cases reported by Johns Hopkins University
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 18:11
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Cases Climbing Toward 10 Million

Eighty five-year-old Crisologo Enriquez holds steady as he receives a influenza vaccine during a vaccination campaign and COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Holds Off Decision on Borders; Americans Set to Be Excluded

Welington Goncalves, right, sits next to his colleague as they wait to refill their tanks during a disinfection to help contain…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Greek Brothels Suffer from COVID-19 Crisis

Greek government releases health and safety guidelines for sex workers against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Does Not Commit to Temperature Checks in Meeting with U.S. Airlines

TSA agent Patrisa Johnson assist travelers as they clear security for flights out of Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

American Tourist Partners with Cape Town Activist for Pandemic Relief

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power