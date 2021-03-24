COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Tightens Vaccine Exports to Ensure Supply for Europe

By VOA News
Updated March 24, 2021 01:45 PM
A health worker holds a box contains vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a…
A health worker holds a box contains vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination for old Palestinians in a clinic in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 22, 2021.

As expected, the European Union (EU) Wednesday announced it will tighten export controls to ensure that there are more COVID-19 shot supplies for its citizens as health officials say the pandemic is getting worse on the continent.

At a news conference in Brussels, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the plan is designed to guarantee that more vaccines produced in the Europe are available for its own citizens before they can be shipped for exports.

A woman receives the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Pasteur Institute during a vaccination program, in Paris, on January 21,…
EU and Pfizer-BioNTech Sign Deal for 4 Million More Doses
Additional doses to be delivered before the end of March

Under the new policy, export licenses will be granted of based on reciprocity and "proportionality" — the epidemiological situation, vaccination rate and access to vaccines in the destination country.

The move comes a week after European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen expressed frustration that the EU was exporting more vaccines than it was receiving from some countries — specifically Britain, which has received about ten million doses of European-made vaccines and sent nothing back.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides insisted the new policy was not about punishing anyone but comes as the pandemic continues to worsen in Europe, with the numbers of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has suspended use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after it discovered some packaging defects in one shipment. Hong Kong authorities say they had received a letter from BioNTech, Pfizer’s German-based partner, about problems it discovered with the seal on a batch of individual vials.

The neighboring gambling city of Macau is also suspending the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine due to the packaging issues.   

U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center says there are now about 124.2 million total COVID-19 infections, with more than 2.7 million deaths.  The United States leads the way in both categories with 29.9 million total infections and 543,849 deaths.

Related Stories

FILE - Vials labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Bosnian flag in this illustration picture taken March 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
European Medicines Agency Reviewing Russian Vaccine Sputnik
Agency chief also welcomed AstraZeneca US trial results
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 01:13 PM
A health worker holds a box contains vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Troubled Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Faces New Setback
Independent US oversight board says trial data released by drugmaker Monday boasting of vaccine’s efficacy 'may have included outdated information'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 07:30 AM
FILE - A worker unloads a box of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccines from a Chinese military aircraft at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Feb. 28, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
China’s Vaccine Sent to Developing Nations May Find Wary Reception
Survey finds negative perception of Chinese-made vaccines that Beijing is promising to developing nations in a soft-power bid to increase its influence 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 04:47 PM
A man, wearing a protective face mask, receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Marcq-en…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Solidarity Breaks Down, States Complain of Unfair Vaccine Distribution
Member states are divided over wisdom of imposing a vaccine export ban which is mainly focused on Britain, a bid to secure more vaccines for EU
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 10:27 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Africa

Zimbabwe Musicians  Find Alternative Ways to Earn a Living  During Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Tightens Vaccine Exports to Ensure Supply for Europe

A health worker holds a box contains vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Plan for COVID-19 as Chronic, but Manageable Threat, Experts Say  

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, at Jordan Downs in Los Angeles, California, U.S.,…
All About America

What Would US Founding Fathers Say to Anti-Maskers?

What would the Founding Fathers say to anti-maskers?
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's Single Day COVID-19 Deaths Soars Above 3,000

Healthcare workers take on a stretcher a patient suspected of having COVID-19 from an ambulance into the HRAN public hospital…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power