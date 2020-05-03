COVID-19 Pandemic

European Leaders Unite Against COVID-19

By VOA News
May 03, 2020 05:43 AM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after a video conference with EU leaders in…
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after a video conference with EU leaders in EU summit format at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, April 23, 2020. European Union leaders agreed…

FILE - EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN SPEAKS DURING A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER A VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH EU LEADERS IN EU SUMMIT FORMAT AT THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL BUILDING IN BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, APRIL 23, 2020. - European leaders are establishing an international medical organization to mount a united battle against the coronavirus.

In their announcement in The Independent, a British newspaper, they said they are following in the footsteps of “Louis Pasteur, one of the world’s greatest scientists and a mastermind behind vaccines and breakthroughs which have saved millions of lives spanning three centuries.”

“Our aim is simple,” the group said, about its goal of raising $8 billion Monday in an online pledging campaign to finance finding a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

The leaders listed as being responsible for The Independent article are: Giuseppe Conte, prime minister of Italy; Emmanuel Macron, president of France; Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany; Charles Michel, president of the European Council; Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway; and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

“We will all put our own pledges on the table and we are glad to be joined by partners from the world over,” they said. “We support the WHO and we are delighted to join forces with experienced organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended payments to the World Health Organization, saying that WHO did not act swiftly enough in alerting the world about the deadly virus.

The European leaders said, “Every single euro or dollar that we raise together will be channeled primarily through recognized global health organizations such as CEPI, Gavi, the Vaccines Alliance, the Global Fund and Unitaid into developing and deploying as quickly as possible, for as many as possible the diagnostics, treatments and vaccines that will help the world overcome the pandemic.”

“If we can develop a vaccine that is produced by the world, for the whole world, this will be a unique global public good of the 21st century,” the alliance said. “Together with our partners, we commit to making it available, accessible and affordable to all.”

There are more than 3.4 million global cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and nearly 244,000 deaths.

Related Stories

Visitors walk near a portrait of Sun Yat-sen, the first provisional president of the Republic of China, in Beijing's Tiananmen…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China's Planned 'Year of Europe' Left in Tatters
Coronavirus, questions about its origins upend that plan
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 04:50
A Galeria Kaufhof warehouse is closed as many smaller stores are allowed to open in Essen, Germany, Monday, April 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Europe Central Bank Warns of 'Unprecedented' Economic Slump
ECB President Lagarde pledges to use all their tools to help
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:02
In this photo taken Tuesday, April 28, 2020 restaurant owner, Christian Etchebest, 50, left, and his chef Thierry Larallde, who…
Economy & Business
Europe's Employment Aid Keeps Jobs from Vanishing — for Now 
France pays up to 84% of lost income for workers put on short hours or no hours; in Germany, it's 60% - the catch is, the business can't fire the workers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:28
A family wearing face mask to protect of the coronavirus go for a walk, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2020. On…
COVID-19 Pandemic
European Doctors Warn Rare Kids' Syndrome May Have Virus Tie
There has been an increase in the number of children with inflammatory problems requiring intensive care
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 09:29
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

Press Freedom

HOLD FOR SUN - West Africa’s Press Freedoms at Risk During Coronavirus

FILE - Prominent Nigerian journalist and activist Omoyele Sowore talks to the media after being released on bail by Nigeria's government, in Abuja, Nigeria, Dec. 24, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Leaders Unite Against COVID-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after a video conference with EU leaders in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Inmates in Brazil Prison Protest Suspension of Visits

Inmates at the Puraquequara prison stand on a water tower as they protest against bad conditions and restrictions on family…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Sweeping Through Massive US Prison Population

People gather outside the Temple of Justice and in front of the Legislative Building, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Capitol…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Military Jets Fly Over US Cities to Salute Frontline Workers

The Ferry family, from Chantilly, Va., who were in the middle of taking a family photograph, are surprised by a second fly over…