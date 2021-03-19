COVID-19 Pandemic

European Medicines Agency Again Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine

By VOA News
March 19, 2021 03:01 AM
A man walks past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The French government is preparing to announce new…
A man walks past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, March 18, 2021. The French government is preparing to announce new coronavirus restrictions that could include a lockdown of the Paris region.

The European Medicines Agency has approved the continued use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the battle to contain the pandemic. The European regulator’s seal of approval comes after several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, stopped using the vaccine following reports that the shots caused blood clots in some vaccine recipients.

The agency said in a statement Thursday “the benefits of the vaccine in combating the still widespread threat of COVID-19 (which itself results in clotting problems and may be fatal) continue to outweigh the risk of side effects.”

The agency added, “A causal link with the vaccine is not proven but is possible and deserves further analysis.”

Meanwhile, the White House announced Thursday that it is sending millions of stockpiled doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and Canada.

The vaccine has not yet been approved for use by U.S. regulators, but it has been approved for use by Mexico and Canada.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration wants Mexico’s help in stemming the tide of migrants who are attempting to come into the U.S.

Mexico is slated to receive 2.5 million vaccines from the U.S., with Canada receiving 1.5 million.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the vaccines would be loans to the two U.S. neighbors, with the U.S. eventually being reimbursed with vaccines from the bordering countries.

Beginning Friday, several French regions, including Paris, will be under new lockdown orders to contain increasing coronavirus cases.

France had 40,000 new cases Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday the outbreak in France is “worsening,” adding, “Our responsibility now is that it not get out of control.”

On Friday, India’s Union Health Ministry reported an increase in coronavirus infections for a ninth day in a row, with 40,000 new cases in the previous 24-hour period. India has 11.5 million COVID-19 cases.

Only two countries have more infections than India -- the U.S., with 29.6 million cases, and Brazil, with 11.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Johns Hopkins reports there are 121.7 million global coronavirus infections.

Related Stories

Elderly people are seen after receiving a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mexico City…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US to Provide Coronavirus Vaccines to Neighbors  
The planned dispatch of millions of doses to Canada and Mexico comes amid concern the world's wealthiest nation is not doing enough to help vaccinate the rest of the world 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 06:09 PM
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, holds up a document, that is part of the "Green Pass" system, which grants certain privileges to citizens who have had both doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or have recovered from COVID-19, in Modiin, Israel March 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Explainer: Will You Need a 'Vaccine Passport' to Travel?  
Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing various versions of the vaccine passports, also called health certificates or travel passes
Medical workers prepare doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EMA Concludes AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 'Safe and Effective'
Agency says the shot is not associated with overall increased risks of blood clots, but could not rule out links to certain rare cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 03:38 PM
Britain's Prince Charles visits a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Finsbury Park Mosque, amid the coronavirus disease …
Europe
Britain, EU Trade Barbs as Vaccine Rancor Adds to Post-Brexit Ill-Feeling
Britain and the European Union are struggling to adjust to their rancorous separation; but, the former partners appear to be picking fights with each other
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 02:51 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

No Spring Break for the Coronavirus, Experts Say

Beachgoers take advantage of the sun, sand, and surf as they spend time on Clearwater Beach Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Medicines Agency Again Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine

A man walks past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The French government is preparing to announce new…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Provide Coronavirus Vaccines to Neighbors  

Elderly people are seen after receiving a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mexico City…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Explainer: Will You Need a 'Vaccine Passport' to Travel?  

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, holds up a document, that is part of the "Green Pass" system, which grants certain privileges to citizens who have had both doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or have recovered from COVID-19, in Modiin, Israel March 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EMA Concludes AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 'Safe and Effective'

Medical workers prepare doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power