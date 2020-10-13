COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook to Ban Anti-Vaccine Ads

Facebook says it will block ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated, including flu shots and a COVID-19 vaccine, if and when one becomes available. 

In a blog post, the social media giant said the ban was part of a larger attempt to “support vaccine efforts.” 

The ban will take effect in the next few days. 

Facebook will still allow “ads that advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines, including a COVID-19 vaccine.” 

Facebook’s previous policy banned ads that contained misinformation and allowed those that opposed vaccines, as long as they did not contain misinformation or false claims.  

In addition to banning certain ads, Facebook will provide information to U.S. users about the seasonal flu vaccine, including how to get it. 

The social media company will also partner with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to amplify public health messaging about vaccines around the world. 
 

