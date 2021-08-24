COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: COVID-19 Could Be Contained in US by Early 2022 with Full Approval of More Vaccines

By VOA News
August 24, 2021 12:58 PM
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The top U.S. infectious disease expert said Tuesday the U.S. could have COVID-19 contained by early 2022 with the possible full approval of more vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s remarks came one day after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“If we get the overwhelming majority of those 80 to 90 million people who have not yet been vaccinated, who have been reluctant to get vaccinated or have not had the opportunity, I believe we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Fauci said on the NBC News “Today” program.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 8/23/21 The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/19/21…
FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Biden urges Americans still skeptical of the vaccine to get their shots

With the potential full government approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines in coming weeks and the possibility of children being approved for vaccinations this fall, Fauci said “We can turn this thing around.”

In the U.S., more localities and organizations said Monday they will require proof of vaccination following the announcement that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine received full federal approval.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in coronavirus infections, with nearly 38 million, and in COVID-19 deaths, with roughly 630,000, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Research Center.

In other developments, the U.S. has donated a half million doses of Moderna’s vaccine to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to help contain a new surge in infections.

The U.S. Palestinian Unit, part of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, announced the donation on Tuesday, one day after Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said unvaccinated government workers would be placed on unpaid leave.  

The donation was facilitated by the global COVAX vaccine-distribution program, which the Palestinians say has resulted in them receiving a total of 2.5 million doses.

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye…
Hawaii Discourages Visitors Because of COVID-19 Surge
Governor says hospitals are at capacity, and even local travel is limited

The head of the World Health Organization urged countries to delay administering booster shots by at least two months to allow nations with low vaccine doses to receive more.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters during a visit to Hungary's capital, Budapest, that priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated.

Tedros also questioned the usefulness of booster shots, saying “there is a debate about whether booster shots are effective at all."

Hungary became the first country in the European Union to offer booster shots and joins a growing number of nations, including the United States and Israel, that have begun offering or are planning to offer third shots to their populations. 

The WHO said last week that it does not believe current data supports the need for COVID-19 booster shots. 

Some information in this report came from AP and Reuters.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hawaii Discourages Visitors Because of COVID-19 Surge
Governor says hospitals are at capacity, and even local travel is limited
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 11:06 AM
Foreign Students Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations in US
00:02:48
Student Union
Foreign Students Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations in US
Universities mandate shots after cases spike
Default Author Profile
By Connor Smith
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 09:12 AM
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 8/23/21 The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/19/21…
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Biden urges Americans still skeptical of the vaccine to get their shots
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 10:13 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hawaii Discourages Visitors Because of COVID-19 Surge

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Urges Delay in Booster Shots

An Israeli health worker administers a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at the Maccabi Health…
COVID-19 Pandemic

FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 8/23/21 The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/19/21…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwan Launches Domestic Coronavirus Vaccine Campaign

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen poses for a photo at the Taiwan…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand’s 'Elimination Strategy' Tested as It Extends National COVID-19 Lockdown

A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place in Wellington

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power