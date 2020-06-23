COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Says He Was Not Asked to Slow US Coronavirus Testing

By VOA News
June 23, 2020 03:08 PM
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives to testify
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce, June 23, 2020.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force have not been instructed to slow down testing for the virus as President Donald Trump says he has done. 

“As a member of the task force, and my colleagues on the task force, to my knowledge, I know for sure, that to my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That is just a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing,” Fauci said at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Fauci’s comments came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump maintained he was serious about remarks he made at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, when he said he asked his administration to slow down testing because more testing would reveal more cases. 

White House officials have since tried walk back his comments, maintaining they were not meant to be taken seriously. 

But when asked Tuesday if comments at the rally were made in jest as he spoke with reporters in Washington, Trump said, “I don’t kid. Let me just tell you. Let me make it clear.” 

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, when asked if more people should be tested in the U.S., responded, “All of us have been and continue to be committed to increasing readily timely access to testing. We’ve made a marked improvement and we still have a ways to go.” 

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 23, 2020.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus infections, with over 2.3 million of the more than 9.1 million cases worldwide, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. is also the world leader in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with more than 120,670. 

The congressional hearing took place as parts of the U.S. grapple with a surge in new confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. 

Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn and Admiral Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service, also testified. 

Fauci is among the health experts saying people should not be focused on a second wave of the virus in the U.S. because the country has not yet emerged from its first wave. 

It’s a serious situation, Fauci told lawmakers. “Right now, the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges that we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona and in other states.” 

FILE - Visitors to Six Flag Fiesta Texas pass through a thermal screening area as they enter the park as a precaution against the coronavirus, June 19, 2020, in San Antonio.

Many states are in the process of loosening restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus, despite infection spikes in about half of the 50 U.S. states. 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that reimposing restrictions would be a last resort, while saying the virus was spreading at an “unacceptable rate” and declining to impose an order to mandate the use of masks in public. Texas has set daily records for new infections for nearly two weeks as its hospitalization rates climbed. 

Neighboring Louisiana surpassed 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19, and with a rise in cases there as well Governor John Bel Edwards said he would keep in place the current limitations that were set to expire Friday. 

Hospitalization rates have also surged in Georgia, while the number of confirmed cases is rising in more than a dozen states. 

Related Stories

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives to testify
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Health Officials Testify About White House Coronavirus Response
US is seeing a rise in cases, as worldwide the number of confirmed infections tops 9 million
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 03:36
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, June 22, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Downplays Rising US Coronavirus Rates 
White House press secretary says Trump was only joking about asking that COVID-19 testing be slowed 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 17:20
COVID-19 Pandemic
NYC Reopens Stores, Outdoor Dining After Coronavirus Lockdown 
Residents celebrate greater freedom after more than 100 days in lockdown   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 17:42
A medical worker gets ready to collect a sample from a man at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Poverty Dramatically Increases COVID-19 Death Risk, Researchers Say 
Access to hospital care biggest driving factor  
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 18:49
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Says He Was Not Asked to Slow US Coronavirus Testing

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives to testify
COVID-19 Pandemic

NBA to Offer 'Smart Ring' to Players as COVID-19 Safeguard

Basketballs sit in a rack in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Saudi Arabia Restricts Hajj to 'Small, Limited' Number Due to COVID-19

TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows the Grand Mosque, deserted on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the Saudi…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Carolina Beaches Fill, But COVID-19 Takes No Vacation

FILE - Vacationers from Ohio enjoy a day at the beach, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 18, 2020.
Africa

Cameroon’s Aid Workers Welcome High Profile Calls for COVID-19 Cease-fire  

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power