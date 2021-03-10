COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: US Could Reach Pre-Pandemic 'Normals' by September

By VOA News
March 10, 2021 04:19 PM
FILE - U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan. 21, 2021.
FILE - U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan. 21, 2021.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that current vaccination levels indicate the United States could reach pre-pandemic levels of “normal life” by late August or early September.  
 
Fauci made the comment during a virtual news briefing on herd immunity by the White House COVID-19 Response Team.  
 
Fauci said their best estimates regarding when herd immunity would be reached and enough people are considered immune from the virus range between 70% to 85% of the U.S. population.  
 
He said at current vaccination rates, that level should be reached at the end of the North American summer. But he also said that if the nation is vaccinating 2 million to 3 million people a day, society is increasingly more protected.  
 
 “You don’t have to wait until you get full herd immunity to get a really profound effect on what you can do,” he said.
 
Fauci said as the pace of vaccination ramps up, and the most vulnerable to the virus are protected, some government restrictions could be lifted.
 
 Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cautioned that at this point, only about 10% of the population is fully vaccinated. But the CDC anticipated loosening federal guidelines as more people receive shots.
 
Fauci also said that a refusal from a significant number of people to get vaccinated will delay when the nation reaches the endpoint of the pandemic.
 
Also at the briefing, White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services procured an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Related Stories

US House Set to Advance $1.9 Trillion COVID Aid for Biden Signature
00:02:52
COVID-19 Pandemic
US House Set to Advance $1.9 Trillion COVID Aid for Biden Signature
$11 billion in foreign assistance included in massive pandemic relief bill
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 06:34 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: US Could Reach Pre-Pandemic 'Normals' by September

FILE - U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan. 21, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

VOA Interview: WHO Chief Stresses Global Coordination to End Pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Takes Unique Toll on South Africa's Disabled

A woman walks with her blind husband as they carry food collected during a food distribution leaded by the international NGO Gift to the Givers, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Fumes Over Italy's Deal to Produce Russia's Sputnik Vaccine

FILE - A shipment of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, March 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Prime Minister Denies EU Claim of Blocked COVID-19 Vaccine Exports

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power