COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Warns US Not to Give Into ‘False Complacency’ as COVID-19 Death Rate Falls

By VOA News
July 08, 2020 02:38 AM
Cameron Baca, left, of Riverside County, California, puts on sunscreen while at Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach,…
Cameron Baca, left, of Riverside County, California, puts on sunscreen while at Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, July 7, 2020.

As the United States approaches 3 million total coronavirus cases, the nation’s top infectious disease expert warned Americans on Tuesday not to fall into a “false complacency” about the nation’s falling death rate from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the remarks during a question-and-answer session with U.S. Senator Doug Jones on Facebook.

“It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death,” Fauci said. “There’s so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus, don’t get yourself into false complacency.

The U.S. has recorded 131,457 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. President Donald Trump boasted late Tuesday night on Twitter that the “Death Rate from Coronavirus is down tenfold!”

But Fauci warned earlier this week that the United States is “still knee-deep in the first wave” of the pandemic.

Fauci’s latest warning on the state of coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. came on the same day the Trump administration formally notified the United Nations it is withdrawing from the World Health Organization, despite the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Trump has accused the WHO of having a pro-China bias in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and has demanded the agency impose reforms.  Trump froze U.S. funding for the WHO in April and a month later announced his intentions to drop out.

It will be a full year before the U.S. officially exits the WHO under the organization’s rules. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has said he will rejoin world health body if he is elected in November.

Meanwhile, the WHO acknowledged on Tuesday that airborne transmission plays a role in the spread of the coronavirus and planned to release a new set of recommendations about how to avoid infection.

A group of 239 scientists from 32 countries released an open letter on Monday calling on the agency to review its guidance on how the disease passes between people.

The scientists say the coronavirus is airborne, meaning virus particles can hover in the air in indoor spaces and infect people when the particles are inhaled.

The WHO has said the virus is spread through larger respiratory droplets from an infected person’s coughs and sneezes but which drop out of the air quickly because of their size. 

Related Stories

Residents, who fled from conflict between the Myanmar army and the Arakan Army (AA), arrive at a temporary refugee camp at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Poses Added Risk to Refugees and Humanitarian Groups
Millions have a second layer of vulnerability added this year due to a global pandemic that spreads quickly among people who live in close proximity to one another
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 00:32
Father Sergiy, a Russian monk who has defied the Russian Orthodox Church's leadership, right, speaks with journalists in Sredneuralsk, Russia, June 17, 2020.
Europe
Russian Court Fines Coronavirus-Denying Rebel Monk
Father Sergiy, 65, has attracted nationwide attention by urging believers to disobey church leadership and ignore church closures during the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:09
Medical staff perform a coronavirus test on a resident of public housing unit during a spike in infections, in Melbourne, Australia, July 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia's Melbourne Locks Down Again Due to Coronavirus
City posts biggest one-day spike of new COVID-19 patients for second-day in a row
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 09:04
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Jan. 19, 2017.
USA
Trump Donors Among Early Recipients of Coronavirus Loans 
Many were among the first to be approved for a loan in early April, when the administration was struggling to launch the lending program
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 09:57
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Poses Added Risk to Refugees and Humanitarian Groups

Residents, who fled from conflict between the Myanmar army and the Arakan Army (AA), arrive at a temporary refugee camp at a…
US Politics

US ‘Dangerously Dependent’ on Foreign Suppliers to Fight COVID-19, Biden Says

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Biden holds campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid Pandemic, Trump Pushes for Schools to Reopen

President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Adds New States to Travel Quarantine

FILE - A sign welcomes motorists to New York, on the border with Connecticut, near Rye Brook, New York, March 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Formally Starts Withdrawal From WHO

Donald Trump headshot, as US President, over WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION logo, partial graphic

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power