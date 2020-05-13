COVID-19 Pandemic

Feds Charge 2 with COVID-19 Business Relief Fraud

By Kenneth Schwartz
May 13, 2020 09:22 PM
FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI is grappling with a seemingly endless cycle of money laundering schemes that law enforcement officials say they’re…
FILE - In this June 14, 2018, photo, the FBI seal is seen at FBI headquarters in Washington.

Federal authorities have charged two people, including a reality TV star, in separate cases of fraud involving government programs set up to help businesses that have suffered financially because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Maurice Fayne, who appears on the VH1 series “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” as Arkansas Mo, was charged Wednesday with bank fraud.

Fayne allegedly took out a $2 million loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, claiming he needed the money to pay employees and make mortgage and other payments for a trucking business he owns.

Prosecutors allege Fayne used nearly all the money to buy expensive jewelry and make child support payments. He denied the allegations when questioned by federal investigators.

“At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” FBI Special Agent Chris Hacker said.

In a separate case, a federal court charged a Texas engineer with seeking $10 million in coronavirus relief loans.

The case against Shashank Rai of Beaumont, Texas, east of Houston, alleges he claimed to own a business with 250 employees when apparently no such business exists.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Brown called Rai’s behavior “very brazen.”

“Those who submit these applications for loans or other assistance need to understand that there are people checking on the representations made, and those representations are made under oath and subject to the penalties of perjury. Federal agencies are watching for fraud, and people who lie and try to cheat the system are going to be caught and prosecuted,” Brown said.

Related Stories

FILE - Vehicles sit in a near empty parking lot outside the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa, May 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Worker From Congo Dies After COVID-19 Outbreak at Iowa Plant
Tyson Foods pork processing plant has had one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the US, with more than 1,000 of its 2,800 workers testing positive
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 12:26
Tina Fey headshot, actress, graphic element on gray
COVID-19 Pandemic
Telethon Raises $115M for New Yorkers Impacted by COVID-19
The one-hour benefit was presented by the New York-based poverty fighting organization, Robin Hood, and iHeartMedia, and all the donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, mental health, legal services and education.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 10:29
FILE PHOTO: An employee leaves the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company temporarily closes its factories in Mexico amid growing…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN: COVID-19 Could Push 34 Million Into Extreme Poverty
Total global economic losses from pandemic could hit $8.5 trillion, erasing nearly all gains of past four years, report says
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 18:31
A researcher at Protein Sciences moves a vial in a lab, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Says China Trying to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Research
The accusation added fuel to Washington's war with Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 17:14
Default Author Profile
By
Kenneth Schwartz

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Coronavirus ‘May Never Go Away’

Construction workers wearing face masks travel in a back of a crew cab in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Thai…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Calls for Schools to Reopen

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Feds Charge 2 with COVID-19 Business Relief Fraud

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI is grappling with a seemingly endless cycle of money laundering schemes that law enforcement officials say they’re…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN: COVID-19 Could Push 34 Million Into Extreme Poverty

FILE PHOTO: An employee leaves the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company temporarily closes its factories in Mexico amid growing…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Governors Unite in Plea for Federal Aid to Fight Pandemic 

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces a "stay-at-home" directive during a news conference on March 30, 2020, in Annapolis, Md.