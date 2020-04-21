COVID-19 Pandemic

Financially Strapped Virgin Australia Enters into Voluntary Administration

By VOA News
April 21, 2020 05:50 AM
Travelers wait in line at a Virgin Australia Airlines counter at Kingsford Smith International Airport, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.
Travelers wait in line at a Virgin Australia Airlines counter at Kingsford Smith International Airport, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Australia’s second-largest airline, Virgin Australia, into a voluntary administration agreement under which it will be run by an outside entity. 

The airline said Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with the global financial services company Deloitte after the Australian government rejected its request for a $887 billion loan.  Administration is the equivalent of provisions in U.S. bankruptcy laws that are used to restructure financially ailing companies. 

Vaughan Strawbridge, one of the airline’s new administrators, said in a statement that the intention was “undertake a process to restructure and refinance the business and bring it out of administration as soon as possible.”  Strawbridge says there are already several parties who have expressed interest in taking part in a restructuring plan.   

Virgin Australia was already mired in over $3 billion in debt when the government shut down international flights in and out of the country to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Virgin to ground most of its fleet and the majority of its 10,000 employees. The airline’s possible collapse would have left rival Qantas Airways with a virtual monopoly in Australia. 

Virgin Australia’s major shareholders include British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, which owns a 10 percent stake in the struggling airline.

Related Stories

FILE - An American Airlines aircraft is preparing to land at Reagan National airport near Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Government Holding Firm on Airline Aid Plan, Could End up With 3% of American Airlines
The US Treasury Department is holding firm on the terms of a $25 billion offer for government aid to airlines to help them meet payroll during the coronavirus downturn
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 15:19
Grounded Ethiopian Airlines planes are seen in the airfield at the Bole International Airport amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 7, 2020.
Africa
Ethiopian Airlines Loses $550 Million, But Believes It Can Survive
Despite financial loss, company’s CEO remains confident the airline can keep flying, in part by increasing its cargo business
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 15:06
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Who Will Foot Economic Costs of Coronavirus Pandemic? 

Sunny spring weather draws the Dutch to their bicycles as a youth choses the opposite lane to do a wheelie, observing social…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Tightens Curfews and Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory 

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Financially Strapped Virgin Australia Enters into Voluntary Administration

Travelers wait in line at a Virgin Australia Airlines counter at Kingsford Smith International Airport, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Southeast Asia Speeds Up Prison Releases to Stave Off Coronavirus

Indonesian prisoners nearing the end of their sentences are released to avoid the possibility of a surge in coronavirus infection in overcrowded prisons, in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 2, 2020. (Antara Foto via Reuters)
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Countries Ease Coronavirus Measures, WHO Says 'Not the Time to be Lax'

FILE - World Health Organization Regional Director for Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai addresses the media at a conference in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2019.