COVID-19 Pandemic

First Widespread US COVID-19 Vaccine Tests Set for July

By VOA News
June 11, 2020 10:35 PM
TOPSHOT - Researchers work in a lab at the Yisheng Biopharma company in Shenyang, in China’s northeast Liaoning province on…
Researchers work in a lab at the Yisheng Biopharma company in Shenyang, in China’s northeast Liaoning province on June 10, 2020. The company is one of a number in China trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

A U.S. biotechnology company says it will make the first widespread tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine next month.

Moderna is working with the U.S. National Institutes of Health in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Thursday it will make the first large U.S. study next month in 30,000 volunteers. Some will get the actual vaccine, and others will get a placebo.

A Chinese biotech firm, Sinovac, also plans to test its vaccine next month, on 9,000 volunteers in Brazil. Brazil will also be the testing ground for a vaccine being developed by Britain's Oxford University.

The Trump administration is working with private labs in what it calls “Operation Warp Speed,” which hopes to have 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine ready to go by January.

But experts say there’s never any guarantee a vaccine will work or, if it does, will offer more than a few months of protection.

A street vendor wearing a mask to protect herself from the spread of the new coronavirus attends a June 11, 2020, protest in Mexico City demanding the resumption of economic activities.

Another major study forecasts millions sinking into extreme poverty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report by the United Nations University says the economic fallout could plunge 395 million people into conditions in which they are forced to live on $1.90 a day or less – the definition of extreme poverty.

A separate World Bank report this week put that number between 70 million and 100 million people.

“The outlook for the world’s poorest looks grim unless governments do more and do it quickly and make up the daily loss of income the poor face,” one of the U.N. report’s authors, Andy Sumner, said. “The result is progress on poverty reduction could be set back 20-30 years and making the U.N. goal of ending poverty look like a pipe dream.”

The U.N. report says South Asia – India in particular – will see the largest number of people sinking into extreme poverty, followed by sub-Saharan Africa.

Experts are appealing to economically powerful nations, such as the United States, to forgive the debts of developing countries that would take a stong hit from the pandemic.

The U.S. top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the World Health Organization isn't perfect, but the world needs it.

Floor supervisor Dumitru Carabasu demonstrates how to sanitize dice when there is a new shooter at a craps table at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 11, 2020. The casino recently reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It certainly has made some missteps, but it has also done a lot of good," Fauci told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday. “I would hope that we could continue to benefit from what the WHO can do at the same time that they continue to improve themselves. I've had good relationships with the WHO, and the world needs the WHO."

President Donald Trump announced last month that he is pulling the United States out of the WHO, accusing it of being dominated by China and letting China “mislead the world” on the coronavirus. The U.S. is by far the largest donor to the WHO.

Fauci told the CBC that when the outbreak began in December in Wuhan, some Chinese scientists were "not able to express" their concerns about human-to-human transmission in a clear way, leading the WHO to downplay the risks. Fauci did not elaborate on what he meant by the inability express those concerns.

"There may have been things that would have been done sooner both in China and outside China," Fauci said. "The original reports were that this was a dominant animal-to-human spread."

With the number of U.S. cases surpassing the 2 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the number of new cases appearing to rise, Fauci said it is still possible for the U.S. to avoid a deadly second wave through mass testing.  

Related Stories

Britain Faces Grim Coronavirus Forecast
00:03:07
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Faces Grim Coronavirus Forecast
Its economy has taken severe hit, and it has second-highest death toll; critics say government acted too late to impose lockdown
Henry Ridgwell
ByHenry Ridgwell
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 15:15
People walk along popular Tunali Hilmi Street, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, days after the government lifted a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
After Missteps, Turkey Tames Coronavirus
Turkey has turned into surprising coronavirus success story, say some analysts, despite fears its outbreak, at one time one of the fastest in the world, would spin out of control
Jamie Dettmer
ByJamie Dettmer
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 15:37
FILE PHOTO: A learner is screened as schools begin to reopen after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Langa…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Poses Leadership Test for Africa's Heads of State
The global pandemic is forcing leaders to govern during a crisis; some are getting high marks for preparedness, while others are stoking fear
Salem Solomon
BySalem Solomon
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 15:05
Eritrean refugee children walk within Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean boarder in the Tigrai region in Ethiopia February…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ethiopia Races to Stave Off Coronavirus in Refugee Camps  
Ethiopia confirmed its first infection at the Adi-Harush refugee camp in the northern Tigray region   
Simon Marks
BySimon Marks
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 13:23
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

First Widespread US COVID-19 Vaccine Tests Set for July

TOPSHOT - Researchers work in a lab at the Yisheng Biopharma company in Shenyang, in China’s northeast Liaoning province on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Faces Grim Coronavirus Forecast

In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 photo, a patient has his temperature taken with a non-contact infrared thermometer on arrival at…
US Politics

Biden Attacks Trump for Lacking Plan to Jump-start US Economy

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening…
Europe

Switzerland Restarts Famous Fountain as COVID-19 Levels Decline

People applaud during a ceremony on June 11, 2020 marking the restarting of Geneva's landmark fountain, known as "Jet d'Eau"…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Fact Checking Claims About Android Users and COVID-19 Tracing

A woman uses an Android smartphone in Brussels on Wednesday April 20, 2016. The European Union is broadening its battle with Google, alleging that the technology giant rigs the global market for mobile apps by making its Android operating system give

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power