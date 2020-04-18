COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida Dog Kennel Emptied for 1st Time as COVID-19 Pet Adoptions Soar

By VOA News
April 18, 2020 10:45 AM
FILE - Employees and volunteers could be seen cheering and clapping at the sight of the empty kennel at Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit - Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control)

For the first time, an animal shelter in the U.S. state of Florida has seen every dog in one of its kennels adopted.  The shelter credits extra time people have to take care of pets because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees and volunteers could be seen cheering and clapping in a video shared at the sight of the empty kennel at Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control in the city of West Palm Beach.

Empty Kennel

An incredible and joyful thing happened today....For the first time in the history of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, we have completely emptied one of our three dog kennels! This amazing milestone was made possible by the help and support of our entire community! Thank you to the shelter staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for, find homes for, and advocate for the pets who come through these doors; thank you to our incredible foster parents who open their heart and homes to thousands of pets each year; thank you to everyone who has opted to adopt a shelter pet - whether it be here or from any of the other amazing organizations out there; thank you to our placement partner organizations far and wide - without them, this would not be possible. Let's keep the momentum going and good vibes flowing! We still have dogs available for adoption or foster in our main kennel, along with a few adoptable cats, two adoptable horses, and Charlotte the adoptable pig. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, please visit our website to view our available pets and submit an application online: www.pbcgov.com/snap. Pictured in this video: Shelter staff celebrating in Kennel Two, the shelter's stray housing kennel and adoption overflow kennel. There are 48 double-sided in runs in each of the three kennel buildings at the shelter. #C2Z #shelterdogs #adopt #foster #PBCACC #RescueProud #GetYourRescueOn

Posted by Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The shelter’s community outreach manager, Elizabeth Harfmann, told CNN the kennel, which often holds around 100 dogs, was emptied through collaborative community efforts.

“It’s definitely been a combined effort from the community. The animals went to foster homes, adopters and to our partner rescue organizations,” she said.  

While many shelters throughout the U.S. are receiving more adoption applications, experts warn the pandemic could also force people to surrender their pets — as is typical during national crises.  

The Humane Society is addressing that issue with the establishment of a fund to support shelters nationwide that become overcrowded due to the abandonment of pets.

 

VOA News

