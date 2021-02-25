COVID-19 Pandemic

French Prime Minister: 20 Regions Under 'Reinforced Surveillance' for COVID-19

By VOA News
February 25, 2021 04:28 PM
People, wearing protective masks, walk in the Montorgueil street in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in…
People wearing protective masks walk in the Montorgueil street in Paris amid the coronavirus outbreak in France, Feb. 25, 2021.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday that 20 French regions or departments, including Paris and surrounding areas, will be under "reinforced surveillance" for COVID-19 and could be placed under weekend lockdowns beginning March 6 if infection rates do not improve. 

In a televised news conference along with Health Minister Olivier Veran, Castex said "the health situation in our country has deteriorated," but he said a nationwide lockdown is still not being considered. 

French Prime Minister Jean Castex touches his protective face mask during a press conference on the government's current…
French Prime Minister Jean Castex adjusts his protective face mask during a press conference on the government's current strategy for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Paris, France, Feb. 25, 2021.

Castex said the "virus is gaining ground," citing more than 30,000 new cases reported Wednesday after several months of between 15,000 and 20,000 cases per day. He also said hospital were approaching a critical point. 

France's infection rate is about 250 cases per 100,000 people. 

The prime minister said he asked the leaders of the 20 regions to consult with elected officials in their respective areas and encourage all residents to be extremely vigilant. 

Castex said officials will take stock next week, and if the situation continues to deteriorate, they will impose measures similar to those put in place in Nice and Dunkirk, where weekend lockdowns have been imposed and only essential travel is allowed. 
 

Related Stories

People sunbathe at the Tuileries garden in Paris, as temperatures hit 19 degrees Celsius (62 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, Feb. 24,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Weighs More COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections, Hospitalizations Rise
The government calls situation 'worrying' in at least 10 regions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 01:22 PM
Students get food during a distribution organized by the French charity "Les Restos du Coeur" (Restaurants of the Heart) at a student residence in Paris, France, Feb. 16, 2021.
Europe
Students in France Wait for Food Handouts as COVID Destroys Part-Time Jobs
Students around the world have been hit by a lack of income opportunities, including working as baristas, waiters and or shop helpers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 08:23 AM
A doctor administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to an old woman on January 4, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic
French Health Minister Details Plan to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations
The faster-paced campaign comes after the government was criticized for delivering just over 500 inoculations in the first week, compared to hundreds of thousands delivered by Germany in the same period
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 02:48 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Prime Minister: 20 Regions Under 'Reinforced Surveillance' for COVID-19

People, wearing protective masks, walk in the Montorgueil street in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Governments Resist Public Clamor for Easing of Pandemic Lockdown

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 file photo, a man rests on his broom as he stands next to shards of glass and smashed…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccine Delays Spell Political Problems for Canada's Trudeau

In this photo provided by Canada's Department of National Defence, shipments of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Officials Lower National COVID-19 Alert from Level 5 to 4

A traveler is assisted by security outside the Novotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Feb. 25, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Denies Requiring US Diplomatic Staff to Take COVID-19 Anal Swab Tests

A woman wearing a face mask sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations, Beijing, Feb. 22, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power