COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Minister Predicts Vaccine by Early 2021

By VOA News
October 23, 2020 12:36 PM
FILE - An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac demonstrates research workflow on a COVID-19 vaccine at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. (Reuters)

German Health Minister Jens Spahn says he expects a viable vaccine to be available to Germans by early next year and enough for "a large number of those want to be vaccinated" within six or seven months. 

In an interview published Friday in Germany's Der Spiegel, Spahn — who tested positive for COVID-19 this week — said he expects there would be more than enough vaccine for the German population, and he would like to pass on any surplus to other nations that might need it. 

FILE - German Health Minister Jens Spahn receives an influenza injection at Charite hospital, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Spahn told the German media outlet that health care workers would be prioritized to be vaccinated first. But he said he would refer to the Standing Vaccinations Commission at Germany's Robert Koch Institute for Health and Infectious Diseases for guidance. 

In another sign the German government is preparing for vaccine distribution, Germany's Daily Bild also reported Friday the health ministry has asked the nation's 16 state governors to identify potential vaccination centers by November 10. 

The report says the government is seeking to establish at total of 60 vaccination centers nationwide in order to effectively vaccinate the population. 

On Thursday, the Koch Institute chief Lothar Wieler warned the COVID-19 situation in Germany was "very serious," as the nation set a record for daily infections with more than 11,000. 
 

