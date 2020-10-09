COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Donates $1 Million in Medical Equipment to Peru Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
October 09, 2020 01:28 AM
TOPSHOT - A passenger wearing a protective suit and face masks enters to the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru…
A passenger wearing a protective suit and face masks enters to the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, in Oct. 5, 2020, as international flights resume after more than six months due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Germany has donated just over $1 million in medical equipment to Peru to help people in remote sections of the Amazon cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s humanitarian gift of oxygen concentrators, digital thermometers, oximeters and more than 32,000 coronavirus tests for health professionals aims to help some 90,000 people from underserved communities in the Indigenous and rural areas of Peru’s Amazon.

Pilar Mazzetti of Peru's Health Ministry thanked Germany for donation, saying it opens the possibility to tend better to the indigenous communities, which have always been left behind, and which are difficult to tend to due to the distance.

The donation, part of binational agreements signed in August, aims to provide primary health care to majority of the Indigenous communities, which have no health center.

Most of Peru’s Indigenous people reportedly live in poor conditions, worsened by the pandemic.

So far, Peru has confirmed more than 838,000 coronavirus infections and more than 33,000 deaths.

