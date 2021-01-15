COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany's President Urges Employers to Allow Work from Home

By VOA News
January 15, 2021 01:36 PM
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a visit at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Berlin…
FILE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a visit at a coronavirus vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020.

Germany's president on Friday reached out to employers to allow their employees to work from home to reduce contacts that might exacerbate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 

In televised remarks, along with the head of Germany's trade unions federation and the main employers' association, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said variant strains of the virus first identified in Britain and South Africa have now been detected in individual cases in Germany. 

Steinmeier said the fact these variants have been found to be more easily transmissible prompted him to call for workers to refrain from going into the workplace, as every trip on public transportation poses a risk. 

While considered Germany’s “highest office,” the role of president in the German government is largely ceremonial. The president is not elected by the general public, but by a committee made of state and federal officials. 

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute of disease control reports that, as of Friday, the nation had passed the two million mark of confirmed COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, with 22,368 newly confirmed cases over the last 24 hours. Germany currently has 2,000,958 confirmed cases. 

Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to hold talks with the governors of Germany's 16 states on Tuesday to discuss further measures to tackle the pandemic. 
 

Related Stories

An elderly man enters a COVID-19 vaccination centre temporarily set up in a former cinema in Weimar, Germany, January 13, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany's Health Minister Says Nation In 'Hardest Phase of the Pandemic'
Spahn defends coordinating vaccine program with Europe
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:12 PM
Lothar Wieler (L), head of Germany's disease control agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI), stands during a news conference on the current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
German Health Official Suggests New Coronavirus Strain Already in the Country
Meanwhile, BioNTech vaccine co-creator says it will 'most likely' work against new variant
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 09:59 AM
A medical worker wears protective equipment in the COVID-19 testing center at Duesseldorf Airport, Duesseldorf, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020.
Europe
Germany Says Unified European Response Needed to Coronavirus Variant
Several countries, including Germany, have halted air travel to Britain while France has banned trucks from entering for a period of 48 hours while new variant is assessed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:11 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany's President Urges Employers to Allow Work from Home

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a visit at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Berlin…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US COVID Death Toll Rapidly Approaching 400k, Says Johns Hopkins

FILE PHOTO: America in the age of Trump
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Announces $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in…
Africa

Malawian Migrant Workers, Back Home From South Africa, Riot in Quarantine

COVID-19 Pandemic

95% of World's Vaccines Being Administered in 10 Countries, WHO Official Says

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power