COVID-19 Pandemic

Ghana Receives 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Through Global Sharing Program

By Kent Mensah  
Updated February 24, 2021 11:35 AM
Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airtport of Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2021.
Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airtport of Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2021.

ACCRA - Ghana has become the first country in the world to receive COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative.

The U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday morning delivered 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Ghana. The vaccines were sent by COVAX.

The COVAX initiative aims for equitable vaccine access for developing nations.

It’s led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

A Ghana government delegation and officials from UNICEF and the WHO received the vaccines at the airport.

The director-general of Ghana’s Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, told the public that the vaccines are safe.

“We can say that there have been so many people in the world who have been vaccinated and nobody has reported of any severe adverse reaction. And so, people should keep their hopes with us and know that this very safe and effective strategy is being applied,” he said.

The AstraZeneka vaccine was made by the Serum Institute of India.

South Africa halted its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month after a study showed it was less effective than hoped for against variants of the coronavirus.

The WHO, however, recommended using it even in countries where the variant strains are circulating, saying it appears to prevent severe cases and can still save lives.

The director of health promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, said they will increase education about the vaccines.

“We’ve actually started the education and I was just going to say that there is actually more to be done in the coming weeks," said Dr. Dacosta.

A statement from Ghana’s Information Ministry says President Nana Akufo-Addo would be among the first to receive a shot when inoculations begin on March 2. 

The statement said vaccines would be given to health workers, persons above 60 years of age or with underlying health conditions, and other essential workers.

Ghana is the first of 92 lower income countries that will receive vaccines for free through COVAX.

 

Related Stories

A police officer controls a car at a roadblock to restrict inter-city movement during partial lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Circle neighborhood of Accra, Ghana, March 31, 2020.
Africa
Ghana Parliament Suspended Following COVID-19 Outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak among Ghanaian lawmakers prompts a suspension of session  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 03:21 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Kent Mensah  
Europe

Along with COVID, France’s Hospitals Battle Cyberattacks 

French Health Minister Olivier Veran (R) speaks with medical staff during a visit of the Villefranche-sur-Saone's Nord-Ouest…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ghana Receives 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Through Global Sharing Program

Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airtport of Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

After Initially Leading World in COVID-19 Battle, Why Is South Korea Among Last Developed Nations to Start Mass Vaccinations?

Medical workers attend a training to learn how to give coronavirus vaccine shots at the Korean Nurses Association in Seoul,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World Leaders Lead Discussion on Global COVID-19 Recovery

FILE PHOTO: South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexican President Calls for UN Intervention on Global Vaccine Rollout

People wait to receive the first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19, in Ecatepec, Mexico state,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power