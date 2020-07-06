COVID-19 Pandemic

Ghana’s President Begins Self-Isolation After Exposure to COVID-19 

By VOA News
July 06, 2020
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo arrives for a meeting at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and…
FILE - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo arrives for a meeting at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 10, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has begun a two-week self-isolation period after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 

A spokesman issued a statement late Saturday saying President Akufo-Addo went into isolation on the advice of his doctors after one person in his inner circle tested positive for the new coronavirus.   

The statement said the president has tested negative for COVID-19, but “has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.” 

The West African nation has recorded more than 19,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and 117 deaths. 

