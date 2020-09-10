COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 900,000

By VOA News
September 10, 2020 03:17 AM
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi
FILE - A health worker and relatives wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of a man who died from COVID-19 for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Aug. 17, 2020.

With the global death toll from COVID-19 pandemic now over 900,000, the top infectious disease expert in the United States says that drugmaker AstraZeneca’s suspension of final global trials of its experimental vaccine points to the effectiveness of the safeguards that have been incorporated into the trials.

“It’s important to point out that that’s the reason why you have various phases of trials, to determine if, in fact, these candidates are safe,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CBS This Morning Wednesday.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant paused the trials because a volunteer participant became ill after receiving the experimental drug.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened, and hopefully they’ll be able to proceed along with the remainder of the trial,” Fauci said. “But you don’t know. They need to investigate it further."

The company issued a statement Tuesday saying the pause in testing is a “routine action, which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.”

AstraZeneca developed the vaccine, AZD1222, in cooperation with Britain’s University of Oxford. The vaccine is being tested in large-scale Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in several nations, including the United States, Britain, Brazil, South Africa and India. AZD1222 is one of three COVID-19 vaccines in late-stage Phase 3 trials in the United States.

A man wearing a face mask and rain cover is pushed in a wheelchair along a boulevard in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 9, 2020.

The company did not disclose the nature of the participant’s illness, but The New York Times reports the volunteer, based in Britain, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammatory syndrome that affects the spinal cord and is often sparked by viral infections. But the Times said it is unknown whether it is directly linked to the AZD1222 vaccine.

This is the second time AstraZeneca has paused large-scale testing of its experimental vaccine after a volunteer became ill after being inoculated.  The scientific journal Nature says the trial was halted in July after another participant in Britain also developed symptoms of transverse myelitis.  The individual was diagnosed with an “unrelated neurological illness.”

AstraZeneca is one of nine pharmaceutical giants pledging not to seek approval from U.S. government regulators for any vaccine until all data showed it was safe and effective.

The nine companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna and Novavax, as well as those heading two joint vaccine projects, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, made the pledge in a statement released Tuesday, hours before AstraZeneca announced it was pausing its widespread testing of its vaccine.

The unusual joint pledge was aimed at alleviating growing fears by health experts that pharmaceutical companies are under considerable political pressure to quickly develop and introduce a COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that a successful vaccine could be ready before November 3, the date of the U.S. presidential election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday his government will launch an ambitious program to test at least half a million people daily for COVID-19, with the results back within minutes. The prime minister said he hoped the “moonshot” program -- a reference to the 1960s-era American manned lunar program -- will be in place before the end of the year, and would return Britain to some sort of normality and grant more freedom to those who test negative for the coronavirus.

Johnson coupled the announcement of the mass testing initiative with a new order limiting the number of people taking part in most social gatherings to six, from the current 30.

The new limit would take effect next week, as Britain is enduring a surge of nearly 3,000 new daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the highest daily figure since May.

Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whittey says the new “rule of six” restrictions are likely to remain in place for the next several months.

Related Stories

Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Halts After Participant Falls Ill
00:02:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Halted After Participant Falls Ill
Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine seen as one of the most promising
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 03:18 PM
Pope Francis asks the faithful to keep safety distance as he arrives during his weekly general audience in San Damaso courtyard…
Europe
Pope Warns Against Politicizing Coronavirus Pandemic 
During limited public audience, Pope Francis urges faithful to maintain social distance, 'each person’s good is common good' 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 10:51 AM
Health workers push a stretcher with a patient in the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital amid the coronavirus disease.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Spain Leads Western Europe With 500K Coronavirus Infections
Some experts believe rising COVID-19 infections are due to country’s highly social culture
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 07:52 AM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band before college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UW-Madison Restricts Student Movement Amid Coronavirus Spike
Chancellor Rebecca Blank also warned that the campus might shut down if the situation gets worse
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 07:34 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Third Phase of Human Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine Underway in Peru

A woman wearing a mask and face shield buys a sandwich at a stand near the Clinical Studies Center of the Cayetano Heredia…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 900,000

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi
Student Union

COVID, Bad Economy Push Soaring Numbers of Young Americans Back Home, Study Finds

Students and parents begin to move student's belongings out of Bragaw Hall at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Knew of COVID Danger But Downplayed It, Book Recounts

President Donald Trump walks past a U.S. map of reported coronavirus cases as he departs following a coronavirus briefing.
Student Union

Millennials Connect Via Social Media Challenges During COVID-19

(Courtesy of @pahouaxiong_ via Instagram)

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power